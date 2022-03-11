Idaho Capitol Building photo

Idaho State Capitol in Boise.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

BOISE – This week Idaho’s Legislature brings several bills to the Senate and House floor addressing abortion, transgender youth, Tobacco 21, lethal injection supplier discretion, and criminalizing librarians who distribute explicit content to minors.

The House passed HB 666, which provides that school, museum, and library staff are subject to a maximum $1,000 fine and a year in jail if they distribute explicit material to minors. The bill criminalizes librarians who disseminate such material by removing an established exemption in state law that protects K-12 schools, colleges, universities, museums, and libraries from prosecution.

HB 675 criminalizes the performance of gender therapy on transgender youth and makes it a felony to anyone who helps a transgender child cross state lines to reach sex reassignment healthcare.

Senator Chuck Winder (R) told the Idaho Press Club he does not see either of these bills making their way to the Senate.

“We haven’t really discussed it [HB 675] on our side, we just got it. But I think, like 666, I don’t think there’s a significant drumbeat for it.”

Senator Michelle Stennet and Representative Ilana Rubel offered their support to Winder’s statements during the virtual luncheon.

“I want to thank them for that. That’s music to my ears… There are a number of things that were sent over by the House that justly belong in drawers” said Rep. Rubel.

Also, Representative Greg Chaney (R) presented HB 658 which provides that the identity of manufacturers of lethal injection drugs be kept confidential. Currently, 19 out of 27 states that have the death penalty, use a similar shield law set to protect the identity of suppliers.

Some senators argued HB 658 decreases transparency and ultimately the bill failed to move out of the Senate committee due to a tied vote on Wednesday, March 9.

The House and Health Welfare Committee approved two Senate bills addressing contraceptives and the minimum age to purchase tobacco products.

S 1260 focuses on prescriptions for contraceptives, increasing the prescriptions from three months to six. Senator Melissa Wintrow (D) sponsors the bill, explaining how the current law limits providers from giving longer-lasting supplies women may need access to.

