Spring runoff has caused damage to Forest Service Road 317, also known as Coolwater Road, located on the Moose Creek Ranger District of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests.
Clogged culverts and slumping road surfaces will extend an existing closure in place on the road due to timber harvest operations, which have been halted due to the recent road failures. According to the Forest Service, although road damage from the recent weather was unrelated to logging operations, repairs to the road will be completed through the timber sale contract.
Timber harvest operations at the Lowell Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) timber sale cannot continue until Coolwater Road is repaired. Forest Service officials estimate repairs on Coolwater Road to be complete in mid–June, at which time timber harvest operations will resume. The road will remain closed for public safety during log hauling, which is expected to take place from the time the road is repaired until mid–July, and again when hauling resumes in mid–September.
For information: Moose Creek Ranger District, 208-926-4258.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.