KOOSKIA — A complex conflagration to fight with many concerns for safety: Last week’s CFI Mill fire drew multiple agencies from a three-county area to assist on a fully involved commercial structure fire. The prompt suppression and avoidance of any injuries, according to Kooskia Fire Chief Mark Anderson, is due to the training and coordinated efforts of all those involved.
“Everything went very, very well,” Anderson said. “It’s a testament to the abilities of all the responding departments. They were able to work together that well and with that level of skill.”
The Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled accidental for cause in last Tuesday’s May 4 blaze, resulting in the total loss of the boiler room.
“Hot metal or slag is the likely cause,” according to an office statement, as the result of a cutting torch being used in the process of demolition of the building and its components.
On that Tuesday, Idaho County Dispatch received an 8:38 p.m. report to the facility two miles south of Kooskia on State Highway 13 that the mill’s boiler room was fully engulfed in fire. Photos of the building boiling with fire lit up the darkness and was captured by residents who posted views of the incident as seen from the highway and hillside.
Shortly after the Kooskia Fire Department was deployed, additional departments were dispatched to assist with additional manpower, equipment and water. All totaled, KFD was assisted on scene by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, fire departments from Ridge Runner, BPC, Harpster, Kamiah, Grangeville and Orofino; Kooskia Ambulance, Avista and Amerigas.
“The usual concerns were all there: propane, electricity, the potential collapse of the building,” Anderson said. “They are just one more challenge for us when we have an incident. It’s important to realize that every fire has its dangers like that, and our job is to handle those in a coordinated manner.”
An incident command structure was initiated on this fire, “as no one person can keep track of everything,” and the response was coordinated through the individual department heads, who are also trained in this procedure and work under the same set of rules, he said.
“It wasn’t just jump in and do whatever,” Anderson said. It was come in and be part of a coordinated plan to control the incident as fast and as safe as possible, and protect the community. Because, there’s a considerable difference in how to handle something of this size, as compared to a garage fire or small grass fire.”
‘A coordinated attack with a plan gets you a lot farther than a lot of people just doing their own thing,” he said
Anderson said this was probably as complex a fire as he’s had to deal with in his time on the department, and it was among the top as far as response from agencies that came from not only Idaho County but Lewis and Clearwater counties, as well.
“The fact that it was confined to the building it was in when we got there, and it was out in basically a little over three hours with the amount of fire and combustibles, and the size of the building,” he said, “speaks well of all the responding agencies that were there. They were able to be part of a coordinated system and accomplish a lot in a short amount of time, with nobody getting hurt and reducing the amount of loss.”
The number of engines on site, at least one from each department, along with support vehicles was fortunate in helping fight this fire, according to Anderson. Water systems for both the mill and City of Kooskia performed well, he said, especially in drawn from by engines utilizing deck guns that could disperse anywhere between 400 to 1,200 gallons a minute. As firefighters worked on hot-spot attack later in the incident, many were standing in ankle-deep water resulting from the continued expenditure on that night’s effort.
“The assisting departments are all awesome and they did a great job,” Anderson said. “There’s always something to learn and continue to learn from the incident, but a great job was done, and you are always going to take lessons and be better next time.”
