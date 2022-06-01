Yee-haw! As the saying goes, the days go by slowly, but the years go by quickly. And here we are, another year passed, and it’s time again for Border Days.
*
Grangeville Border Days and Idaho’s oldest rodeo are set for July 1-4.
Rodeos will be held Friday, July 1, Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3, 6 p.m. each night at the rodeo grounds. Friday night’s rodeo will commence with live music with the band American Bonfire.
Parades will be held Saturday, Sunday and Monday, July 2, 3 and 4, at 2 p.m. each day.
Stay tuned for more details.
*
Congratulations to this year’s grand marshal, Mr. Ben Paul of Grangeville! You’ll see more on Ben soon.
*
Any girls with horses out there? Triple Bar Drill team will be starting Monday, June 6, 7 a.m. Be ready to ride that morning. Sign-up forms will be available and a parent must be present to sign for this first meeting. A $10 membership fee will be included. This is for girls 10-18. For questions contact Amy Farris via cell phone at 507-0487 or reach her on Facebook.
*
Trinity Lutheran Church’s Walking Tacos will be back in Pioneer Park during Art in the Park Saturday, July 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
*
I also hear the United Methodist Church will be back with strawberry shortcake, but I will be confirming that next week.
*
The Twin Pines Trail Run will resume this year on July 2, organized by Lynn Fredrickson with proceeds going to Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF). The last time this was held was in 2019, so we’re excited to have it back.
*
This year’s Border Days queen, Emma Roach, will be hosting a horse clinic this Saturday, June 4, at the Grangeville Border Days Arena. This is set for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will include instruction from horse specialist Barbara Drnjevic. Emma’s parents, Chris and Jody, will provide a Dutch oven lunch, as well. Cost is $100. Call 208-451-5102 for details.
*
Grangeville High School’s class of 1962 will hold its reunion Saturday, July 2. Contact Mary Parks via Facebook or see the GHS ’62 Classmates page for details.
*
Camas Prairie Cruisers are hosting a car show Sunday, July 3, at Les Schwab Tires, 411 East Main Street, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year, besides cars and motorcycles, the Cruisers are also adding farm tractors and semitrucks. For any questions, call or text Annelle at 208-507-2150.
*
If you have news for Corral Dust or the Free Press’ upcoming Border Days publication, call Lorie at 208-983-1200; text 208-983-8286; stop by the office; or e-mail lpalmer@idahocountyfreepress.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.