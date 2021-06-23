Border Days royalty 2021 photo

(L-R) Border Days Queen Camden Barger and Princess Macy Smith pose with the Border Days 2021 posters.

 Photo courtesy Catrina Rioux

Grangeville High School’s softball and baseball teams will sponsor something fun and new during Border Days.

A cornhole tournament is set for Saturday, July 3, at Green Acres Nursery, 125 Greenacres Lane (between The Gateway Inn and Subway).

This starts at noon and cost to enter is $50 per team; registration is at 11 a.m. with the first 30 teams accepted. All proceeds will benefit GHS softball and baseball programs. The top team will receive a custom set of boards.

This sounds really fun, and I cannot wait to watch!

If you have questions, call Jerime at 503-989-3061, or Josh at 208-451-5751.

The Trails Restaurant and Lounge will offer live music outdoors July 2 and 3. Polly O’Keary and The Rhythm Method will play Friday, July 2, 7-11 p.m., and Saturday, July 3, 4-7 p.m. Vintage Youth will play Saturday, July 3, at 8 p.m. Join in for the beer garden and a street dance. The Trails is located at 101 E. Main Street, and will also be open for brunch Sunday, July 4, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dwight Wagenmann photo

Dwight Wagenmann is getting his 65 Chevy Impala ready for the Camas Prairie Cruisers July 4th Show and Shine car show held at Les Schwab Tire. Those interested can register that morning.

Look for all the Border Days events in this week’s Border Days special section in the Free Press. Know there will be a QRU code you will see in the section, in next week’s paper and at various locations throughout town. Scan this with your phone for updated Border Days schedules and news.

Thanks to Catrina Rioux Photography for the great Border Days royalty photographs she took of queen Camden and princess Macy.

