“Basically, we didn’t know how bad it was until today,” said Jim Schmidt, owner of Cash and Carry Foods in Grangeville, when the Tuesday, March 17, truck arrived with only 10 percent – about 100 of 800 cases -- of the grocery product he was expecting.
“The urban areas we’ve been seeing were getting hit hard, and we weren’t seeing it here,” he said. Last week they started seeing indications, and then Tuesday morning hit home on the extent of the shortage issue.
Schmidt clarified there is still product on the shelves and deliveries are coming in twice a week. Advertisements are tentatively suspended through Easter to keep in stock what they can to take care of customers. It will be a few weeks, he said, until suppliers can get more stock and get the store caught back up.
“There doesn’t need to be any panic,” Schmidt said. “In Grangeville we haven’t seen it, but unfortunately, other areas were panicking, which is why our suppliers are short and why we’re going to feel it.” He added they haven’t seen customers locally buying 20 packages of toilet paper in one go, “so people are being good.”
Meanwhile, staff are cleaning store areas regularly, “and everyone is doing a great job in taking care of our customers.”
Riggins Whitewater Market is also experiencing challenges, according to their Monday, March 16, Facebook post:
“Due to unforeseen circumstances RWM will not be running our weekly sale prices until further notice. As you know we are doing the best we can to fulfill the needs of our community. We appreciate your continued support and patience during this time. Please remember to stay home if you are sick!”
