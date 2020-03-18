Last week’s emergency declaration by Governor Brad Little expedites action and funding to address growing concerns with novel coronavirus spread. As of press time, seven people in central and southern Idaho have been diagnosed with coronavirus; no cases have been found in the 10 north Idaho counties.
What is the action at the Idaho County level? Hospitals, government entities, schools and businesses report the proactive measures and preparation they already have in place and that are under way.
“The coronavirus; What we should be doing, and what we don’t need to do right now, and moving forward,” said Skip Brandt, chair, Idaho County Commission. Leading Tuesday’s March 17 commission meeting, officials from city and county law enforcement, disaster preparedness, state health department, area hospitals, criminal prosecution and the court attended to brief their respective preparedness plans.
Summarizing the 45-minute discussion:
- County elections will encourage absentee ballot use heading into the May 19 primary, and is considering consolidating polling placed to one to two locations. As per the Idaho Supreme Court, effective March 16 to April 10, only in-person appearances in court will be allowed for child protection hearing, domestic violence cases, and evidentiary hearings in criminal cases.
- The Idaho County jail has released nonviolent offenders, and emphasis placed on arrests for only violent offenders and serious felony cases, and county probation has moved to phone check-ins to reduce public traffic in the courthouse. City police departments have equipped officers with protective equipment, and involving EMS in traffic stops with coronavirus indicators on a “case by case basis.”
- Hospitals are in daily communication for this changing health issue, preparing for potential influx, and protecting staff to “keep them in position if we have that influx,” said Abner King, CEO for Syringa Hospital.
“The biggest unknown is when we hit that curve in our communities and we really do need to be cautious and scale back,” said Carol Moehrle, Director of Public Health - Idaho North Central District. To pull the trigger on closures would be a confirmed case reported within the five-county area – Idaho, Lewis, Clearwater, Nez Perce and Latah.
“There’s a whole group of the population saying we should be shutting down everything, I’m not giving that personal advice at this point,” she said. “We might be in this for a while, more than a couple of weeks, so closing things right now doesn’t make sense to me.”
A detailed story on Tuesday’s presentation is online at www.idahocountyfreepress.com.
The following is where Idaho County is at across various public and private services.
Schools
Wood Woodford, acting superintendent for Mountain View School District 244, made the call late in the afternoon yesterday, Tuesday, March 17, to postpone classes in the district until further notice.
“This decision has been made as a precautionary measure based on increased student absenteeism and the advice of our area medical professionals,” he said.
He implored the community to continue to think of ways to deliver alternative forms of education to the district’s students, including via on-line and packets of copied information.
“If you have ideas, please share them with your building principal,” he said. “Working together, we will find the best path forward as we more to conquer this challenge.”
IHSAA (Idaho High School Activities Association) announced Monday that all extracurricular activities have been suspended through Sunday, April 5. All games are canceled, and no practices will be held during this time.
Governor Brad Little, following a conference call meeting with school district superintendents across the state, announced Sunday that individual school districts would make their own decisions on school closures.
As of press time, Salmon River Joint School District 243 in Riggins made the decision to close schools early, just prior to spring break. Students are now out of school with plans to return March 30.
“All of us are thinking about how to get through this difficult time,” SRJSD superintendent Jim Doramus said. “The heart of our decision-making process is thinking about what is best for our students, our families, and the community as a whole.”
In Kamiah Joint School District 304, board members voted Monday night to close schools immediately through April 3.
“We recognize this is a hardship for families, but believe it is the direction we must now pursue,” said superintendent Steve Higgins.
Hospitals
At St. Mary’s Hospital and Clinics in Cottonwood, calls have been coming in, “but it’s not overwhelming,” said community relations coordinator Kim Johnson.
“We are taking all the necessary precautions and, most importantly, if anyone suspects they have the coronavirus, please call before coming into any hospital or clinic,” she emphasized. “We are happy to answer any questions by phone.”
St. Mary’s and Clearwater Valley Hospital and Clinics are asking people to avoid the emergency room unless it is essential, thus reserving the emergency room and hospital for the most critical patients.
Tests will be given based on a medical provider assessing patients and the availability of those tests. Recommendation for anyone who tests positive is 14 days of self-quarantine. So far, 80 percent of those infected have had mild to moderate symptoms and have not required hospital care.
Syringa Hospital in Grangeville has initiated an Incident Command System (ICS) specific to COVID-19.
The hospital implemented staff, patient and visitor protocol the beginning of March. They are monitoring supplies considered critical to operations, updated their web page with current info and are staying in communication with all necessary agencies.
“At this time, all testing for this virus will be sent to the state laboratory,” explained Katy Eimers, human resources director. “We will consider sending tests to commercial laboratories if necessary. Syringa does not have the equipment necessary to perform this testing, but has protocols in place with our reference laboratory (PRL) in Lewiston to get specimens tested promptly.”
A National Public Radio story that ran last week stated Syringa does not have ventilators at the facility to handle severe respiratory cases. However, Eimers said, “we do have transport ventilators that enable us to get the patient immediate care while we are arranging and transporting them to the nearest facility to be on long term ventilators.”
CEO Abner King said the first line of defense will “always be to stabilize the patient and get them to the most appropriate setting for their required level of care. Frequently this will be in our local hospital but often it requires transport to a larger facility with advanced equipment and the staff trained to handle this level of care.”
“Syringa Hospital and Clinics realizes our community will depend on us for critical health care in this time of great uncertainty,” he added. “We have plans in place to make the most of our limited resources. We are reviewing our plans on a daily basis and adapting changes as new information comes in.”
City/County Government
City and county governments in Idaho County are following official guidelines for prevention as provided through the state’s recommendations at coronavirus.idaho.gov, and are directing citizens on ways to interact. Residents in Kooskia, Ferdinand and Grangeville are encouraged to use the drop boxes to make utility payments, or call to make payments by debit or credit card, as well as online at www.grangeville.us. Since Tuesday morning, March 17, Ferdinand City Hall has been closed to the public (reach staff at 208-962-5640).
“We are trying to be careful with handwashing and sanitizing surfaces in city hall daily,” said Teresa Lytle, Kooskia city clerk, actions which are also in play at city halls in Grangeville, Stites and Riggins.
“Here at city hall, we have hand sanitizer available to library/city hall patrons,” said Brenda Tilley, Riggins city clerk, “and we wipe down surfaces throughout the day.” She added, currently, the health concern has made no impact on community events.
Visitors to the Idaho County Courthouse will note a change in jail visitations. According to a posting that went up last Wednesday, March 11, “any person showing signs of illness or flu-like symptoms will not be allowed an inmate visit for that day.” This action is to protect both the public and inmate population from the spread of contagious organisms.
Business
With toilet paper flying off the selves across the country, Cash and Carry Market in Grangeville seemed to have more gentile customers. A sign in the paper products aisle stated, “With the recent coronavirus outbreak, our manufacturers are unable to keep up with toilet paper production. Please limit your purchase to one per customer. We are very sorry for the inconvenience. Thank you for your understanding.”
“People have definitely been stocking up on everything – today and tonight have been crazy busy,” said a cashier from the store last Tuesday evening, March 10. By Friday, the aisle was cleaned out completely.
At Cloninger’s in Grangeville, toilet paper stacks reached the ceiling Friday, but small tags asked customers to limit their purchases.
Hand sanitizer is nowhere to be found in stores across the county – including Irwin Drug in Grangeville and Arnzen Drug in Cottonwood.
“We don’t have hand sanitizer and we aren’t able to order any right now – it isn’t available,” said Irwin Drug owner Chad Jungert.
Elections
Heading into the May 19 primary election, voters concerned with exposure or public contact are encouraged to request an absentee ballot. The Idaho County Elections Office stresses written requests for these must be received by May 8. Forms are available online at the Idaho Secretary of State’s website, sos.idaho.gov or on the Idaho Votes website, www.idahovotes.gov. Early voting at the Idaho County Courthouse is April 6 to May 15, subject to change due to future emergency directives.
For information: Idaho County Clerk’s Office, 208-983-2751.
State Legislature
Last week, the legislature’s Joint Finance Appropriations Committee (JFAC) directed $2 million to the governor’s emergency fund for coronavirus response, which was approved unanimously by both the Senate and the House. Last Friday, March 13, Governor Brad Little signed an emergency declaration that opens access to additional emergency funds and medical supplies like masks and respirators.
“The concern, of course, is the wellbeing of our vulnerable population – the elderly with chronic underlying health conditions and others with compromised immune systems,” Little said. “We need to slow down the spread of coronavirus so healthcare facilities are not overwhelmed with too many patients at once.”
The state expects to receive an additional $4.5 million in federal funds from an $8.5 billion coronavirus preparedness and response package passed by Congress earlier this month.
Elaborating on $2 million, Senator Carl Crabtree said this will go into an emergency fund for testing around the state and other countermeasures.
“I personally am concerned that’s not enough,” he said. “But, I think that’s a start on what we have to do. Now, this money will be coming from the federal government, it will be reimbursed. So, it won’t be coming from the general fund of Idaho. But, it is a serious amount of money, and serious threat to citizens.”
Forest Service
According to Jennifer Becar, public affairs specialist for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, “We have seen a handful of meetings postponed or rescheduled due to evolving risks associated with COVID-19. At this time, the health and well-being of our employees and the people we serve are our top priority. We are working to exercise our technology capabilities where possible to ensure essential meetings can occur virtually. As always, we continue to monitor the situation closely and reschedule meetings as appropriate.”
