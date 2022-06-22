The Cowboy Breakfast is set for Saturday-Monday, July 2-4. This will be held at the Grangeville lodge from 6 to 11 am. each day. A donation of $10 per person is requested. Funds raised help with Masonic Lodge 9 and 56 projects, including GHS senior scholarships. It’s always a good breakfast and a fun time to sit and visit.
*
The Idaho County Veterans and Community Outreach Center, 318 E. Main Street, is hosting a Free Appreciation Barbecue for all veterans and their families on Sunday, July 3, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The American Legion Post 37 will be offering root beer floats at the center each day from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
*
Border Days’ annual Art in the Park, at Grangeville’s Pioneer Park, is set for Saturday, July 2, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, July 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A variety of vendors and food concessions will be available.
*
Grangeville City Pool at Pioneer Park will be open Friday, July 1, 1-4:40 p.m. for general swim; Saturday, July 2, 1 to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, July 3, 1 to 5 p.m. The pool is closed July 4. For other hours or questions find the full schedule on Facebook.com/grangeville.us, or call 208-983-0935.
*
Salmon River Art Guild and the Central Idaho Art Association will be hosting an Artisan Art Show and sale, as well as demonstrations and a silent auction at the Elks Lodge Friday, July 1, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Monday, July 4, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission is free. Contact Kathryn Van Acker at 208-839-2808.
*
The annual Border Days Kiddies Parade is set for Monday, July 4, 11 a.m. Lineup will be on the Idaho County Courthouse lawn/sidewalk at 10:30 a.m. Each participant receives a 50-cent piece from the Lions Club, as well as a popsicle from Cash and Carry at the end of the journey.
*
Grangeville High School’s class of 1972 will hold its 50th reunion at the Grangeville Gun Club, following the parade Saturday, July 2.
*
Trinity Lutheran will again host its “Walking Tacos” in Pioneer Park. This year’s favorite mobile park meal is set for Saturday, July 2, 10 a.m. until food runs out (usually 2 or 3 p.m.).
*
Don’t forget the dessert! Grangeville’s United Methodist Church will again sponsor “Strawberry Shortcake in the Park” on July 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a yearly favorite with a choice of cakes, yummy strawberries and a dollop of whipped cream.
*
The cornhole tournament is on again this year! It will be held Sunday, July 3, at GreenAcres Nursery. Registration is at 10 a.m. and the games begin at 11 a.m. This benefits Grangeville High softball and baseball.
*
Grangeville’s annual fireworks display will be held Monday, July 4, 10 p.m., at the Grangeville High School football field. This is brought to the community by the Grangeville Volunteer Fire Department.
