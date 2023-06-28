Get ready! The Border Days fun starts tonight, Wednesday, June 28, with Border Days royalty tryouts at the arena at 7 p.m. Stop by and say hi to current queen Macy Morrow and Princess Elli Klapprich.
•
This Friday night, June 30, is the Elks Burger Night with doors opening at 5 p.m. Food service starts at 5:30 p.m., and handmade burgers and handcut fries will be served, as well as a few other menu choices.
•
You can see the schedule and special section in this week’s issue for all the details, but here are a few additional highlights:
The rodeo is set for July 1, 2 and 3, 6 p.m. Hear country singer Jake Jacobson the first night following the rodeo. The second night, listen to Coltrain. The final night is “Pink Out the Stands” and family night. Take a look around for grand marshal John Urbahn, who will most likely be holding on to his job of many decades of setting off the big boom that starts the rodeo each night.
•
Saturday, July 1, will feature the cornhole tournament at the Green Acres parking lot. This is a fundraiser for Grangeville High School baseball and softball. It’s fun to watch, so play starts at 10:45 a.m. Grab a partner and sign up at 10 if you want to play. It will cost you $25 each.
•
The street dance with The Butchers will take place July 1, 8-11 p.m., between The Trails and Northwest Insurance.
•
Come on down for the Cowboy Breakfast at the Masonic Temple July 2, 3 and 4, 6 to 11 a.m. Pancakes, sausage, eggs, orange juice, coffee and milk can all be yours and you won’t even have to wash dishes!
•
Street sports and the famous Super Egg Toss are set for 9 a.m. downtown. With the theme of “Hometown Pride on the Fourth of July,” parades are set for each day on Main Street at 2 p.m.
•
Look for a special flag retirement by the local VFW, American Legion and Idaho County Veterans Center during the July 4 parade. The huge Border Days flag will be marched up Main Street like it was 47 years ago in 1976, when it was a gift from the Lions Club International. This is a way to honor the American Flag as it is retired from use and a new one goes up.
•
Enjoy Art in the Park July 1 and 2, and then strawberry shortcake and pulled pork on July 3, all beginning at 10 a.m. at Pioneer Park.
•
The annual art show, sale and demonstrations are set for the Elk Lodge July 1, 2 and 3, beginning at 10 a.m.
•
How about a nice root beer float? You can have one for just $3 at the Veterans Center each day from 9 am. to 2 p.m. The center will also have a free lunch and open house for veterans and their families at the Idaho County Veterans Center, noon to 2 p.m. on July 2.
•
The American Legion Firecracker Fun Run, Idaho County Veterans Center, will be 6 a.m. on July 4. The toy scramble, sponsored by Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation-Cascadia, will be held following the egg toss.
•
Don’t forget the Camas Prairie Cruisers Show and Shine, Les Schwab Tire Center, sign up at 9 a.m., show 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., also on the Fourth. Be sure to pick up a T-shirt this year! See the photo in this column for the T-shirt design.
•
Calling all kids who want to be in the Lions Club Kiddies Parade: Meet on the courthouse lawn, 10:45 a.m. on the Fourth. If you participate you will get a shiny new 50-cent piece courtesy of the Grangeville Lions Club!
•
All royalty (horse, fair, American Indian — any royalty) are invited to the Border Days Royalty Luncheon, Eagles Hall on C Street, noon on July 4.
•
The Bicentennial Historical Museum, College Street, open noon to 4 p.m. Come in and see the displays, visit with Meleah McCulley about the Stites Railroad or talk military with Mike Peterson. The museum offers some wonderful displays and it also has AC and a bathroom!
•
The Grangeville Volunteer Fire Department fireworks are set for the GHS football field, 10 p.m. It’s always a great show on July 4.
•
I received this lighthearted, yet important, note from Tom Arnzen. It wasn’t in time to correct this year’s story, but I have updated it for next year:
“I have an important update for your past egg toss winners list that is usually published prior to the upcoming Border Days festivities. I feel if I don’t reach out I may be in danger of my son staging an uprising by not being recognized as a past winner of such a prestigious event! My son Grady and I have been fortunate to win the egg toss twice in the past. In last year’s list of previous winners our last name was misspelled as Anderson for our July 2, 2014, win. Our July 2, 2017, win noted that no data was available for the day’s winners. Can we make a request to update the information? Like I said, pretty important stuff in today’s times of national and international mayhem. I greatly appreciate any help in correcting the list.”
We do like to get things right, so appreciate the note! If you have changes or corrections, let us know!
•
Don’t forget to hydrate, wear sunscreen and have a wonderful time with your family, friends and neighbors. Stop in at the Grangeville City Pool, make a family night at the Sunset Auto Vue Drive-In or participate in one of the many activities on tap.
