Have you heard the news? Vintage Youth will be playing downtown (beside The Trails) for the street dance on Saturday, July 2, 8 p.m. to midnight. Look for a couple of new (at least temporary) band members playing some amazing guitar. The dance is free, and participants can enjoy The Trails beer garden area or families can enjoy the music outside the garden, on the street. Bring chairs if you’d like to sit out in the area, or be ready to dance and sing the night away.
Grangeville High School’s all-class reunion is set for Sunday, July 3, following the 2 p.m. parade. This will be held at the Grangeville Gun Club. Bring a chair, some food and be ready to visit. All are welcome.
The class of 1972 will hold its reunion at the gun club, as well; following the parade Saturday, July 2.
Trinity Lutheran will again host its “Walking Tacos” in Pioneer Park. This year’s favorite mobile park meal is set for Saturday, July 2, 10 a.m. until food runs out (usually 2 or 3 p.m.).
Don’t forget the dessert! Grangeville’s United Methodist Church will again sponsor “Strawberry Shortcake in the Park” on July 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a yearly favorite with a choice of cakes, yummy strawberries and a dollop of whipped cream.
Note the Kiddies Parade is set for Monday, July 4. 11 a.m., with lineup at the courthouse at 10:30 a.m.
The cornhole tournament is on again this year! It will be held Sunday, July 3, at GreenAcres Nursery. Registration is at 10 a.m. and the games begin at 11 a.m. This benefits Grangeville High softball and baseball.
The Cowboy Breakfast at the Masonic Lodge is set for July 2, 3 and 4, 6 to 11 a.m. each day. A donation of $10 is requested.
Border Days’ parade theme this year for the 111th annual event is “Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo Backs the Blue.” Parades are set for July 2-4 each day at 2 p.m. Now you know the theme, so you can plan your parade entries! Parade entries can sign up online at https://sites.google.com/view/grangevilleborderdays/about/parade or call Josh Forsmann at 208-507-0838.
Border Days rodeos are set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 1-3, 6 p.m. each night. Sunday, July 3, is family night, as well as “Pink out the Stands” to fight cancer. For everyone who wears pink, the Border Days Committee will make a donation to a local charity that helps fight cancer.
Admission prices: $15, age 12 and older; $5 for those younger than 12; younger than 6, free. Family night is $40 for a family.
Saturday, July 2, 10 a.m., is slack time.
For rodeo entries go to https://app.highcallrodeo.com or call 208-918-1591. For Lee Woods Memorial Local Team Roping, participants must reside in Idaho, Lewis, or Clearwater counties with preference given to those residing in Idaho County. Local barrel racing participants must be 17 or younger as of Jan. 1, 2022, and reside in Idaho, Lewis or Clearwater counties. To enter contact Megan Peterson at 208-451-4416, June 20-24; call between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m.
The Twin Pines Trail Run will be held July 2, 7 a.m., organized by Lynn Fredrickson and Jill Pazdan, with proceeds going to Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF). This is held at 46 Twin Pines Lane, Grangeville.
This event will offer five, 10 and 20-mile runs. Hikers, walkers and runners of all ages are invited. Each race includes a scenic mountain view, well-marked trails with good footing and water stations. Trained dogs on leashes are welcome and encouraged. Food and beverages will be available after the race for each participant to enjoy. Cost for the 20-mile (7 a.m.) is $85; 10-mile (7:30 a.m.) is $65; five-mile (8 a.m.) is $40. Registration is open at https://ultrasignup.com.
With questions, contact Jill at 208-850-9248 or Lynn at 208-983-6571; or twinpinestrailrun@hotmail.com.
Don’t forget, the Camas Prairie Cruisers are hosting a car show Sunday, July 3, at Les Schwab Tires, 411 East Main Street, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year, besides cars and motorcycles, the Cruisers are also adding farm tractors and semitrucks. For any questions, call or text Annelle at 208-507-2150.
