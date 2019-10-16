This time of year is great, and not just for that first fall chill, or the return of stew for dinner.
Halloween is coming, and that means costumes.
*
Yeah, you know it’s fun. Don’t deny it. Oct. 31 isn’t just for the kids; adults love getting into the fun of putting on some alter ego and spending the evening as someone or something else.
Every year, the Halloween parties and galas around here are filled with grownup action that ranges from traditional monsters to modern commentary. We tend to prefer the latter, as those get the most laughs -- such as a few years ago when an unnamed prosecutor for Idaho County sported the Caitlyn Jenner look (wore it better than the original), or when a certain newspaper publisher and her husband dressed up as the sheriff’s candidates for that year.
The adult appeal for costumes is as much as when we were kids: the opportunity to be something else, something more heroic or fantastic, to take on the mystique of an adventurous or notorious character, and to indulge in play. It also ties into traditions dating back centuries, of the masquerade balls: The mask set individuals free to do and say what they liked without backlash and retribution from others, and it turned the party into a guessing game of who’s who.
*
What was your favorite Halloween costume growing up, or what costumes do you most remember?
My first, one I can remember, was one my mom made: a clown outfit. It was a baggy, ruffled affair, the same pattern which our neighbor’s mom also made for her two sons. We were quite the trio among many other neighborhood kids, also sporting handmade costumes, enjoying a Halloween block party before the evening’s candy gathering commenced.
Commercial costumes back in the day – well, back in my early 1970s childhood – were mostly these simple nylon jumpsuit things with a thin plastic face mask. My earliest, I recall, was being the Road Runner, but later I was pretty jazzed to get a G.I. Joe costume; the kung-Fu guy with that full mustache and beard look. That one year, my crew and I cruised the bench neighborhoods above Boise; we had a Barbie, a Six Million Dollar Man and a chimp from the Planet of the Apes (… yeah, really ‘70s).
No padded muscle suits or blood-dripping Scream masks for us. We sweated like pigs in those fire-retardant nylon outfits, as we ran from house to house, our breath condensing under those masks, yet ignoring the heat and growing thirst for the quest for another Snickers bar, a pack of M&Ms, or a box of Sugar Daddies.
Along the way we’d pass other monsters and heroes and fantasy characters. And we’d pass along intel from what we’d just encountered. “That house is good, full candy bars,” or “They gave us toothbrushes there,” or “Watch out for the ghost on the top deck over there!”
Then, at the evening’s close, we headed home and spilled our take across the kitchen counter where Mom and Dad would check through it for anything suspicious. Reflecting back, I suspect a few of my extra Hershey’s Extra Dark or Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups went AWOL; the chaperone tax for my parents’ escorting this wild herd of costumed kids through a southern Idaho fall night.
*
What do I hope to see this coming Halloween? It’s great to see all the kids so excited, enjoying themselves in their costumes and the compliments on how they look. It’s great to get stuff for free, and for kids, to get candy free, lots of candy, as much as strong legs will get you through it, wow, that’s just about tops.
I’m hoping to see those kids, and to also celebrate a time that secretly encourages neighborliness and that sense of being part of a community. You have to get out from behind the tablet screens and up from phones to trick or treat. You have to interact with people. And kids, for the most part, find that is pretty fun, as well.
With all that seems to discourage or distract from such public participation these days, Halloween remains a unique holiday in being one that makes a fun game out of social interaction. And if we get a little candy out of the deal, well, that’s just a sweet extra bonus.
