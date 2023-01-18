Cottonwood City Council meeting early 2023 photo

Pictured at the Jan. 9 Cottonwood City Council meeting: (L-R) Kristine Holthaus, Linda Nida, Mayor Keith Holcomb, City Clerk Lynn Thompson, and newest council member, Brett Miller.

 Free Press / Martee Burke

COTTONWOOD — At its Jan. 9 meeting, the Cottonwood City Council approved Resolution 2023-1 to support the adoption of the Idaho Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan. There were few changes to previous year’s plans.

Police Chief Terry Cochran said, “Not much has changed; we stay prepared.” Cochran also reported the abandoned motor home near Columbia Grain is gone and did not cost the city anything. “We got lucky, someone wanted it,” he said.

Cottonwood city attorney Joe Wright photo

Cottonwood city attorney Joe Wright, pictured at the Jan. 9 meeting.
Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments