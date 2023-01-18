COTTONWOOD — At its Jan. 9 meeting, the Cottonwood City Council approved Resolution 2023-1 to support the adoption of the Idaho Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan. There were few changes to previous year’s plans.
Police Chief Terry Cochran said, “Not much has changed; we stay prepared.” Cochran also reported the abandoned motor home near Columbia Grain is gone and did not cost the city anything. “We got lucky, someone wanted it,” he said.
Council approved a fee increase for the city attorney, Joe Wright, effective Feb. 1. Wright attends council meetings in person. According to discussion, this rate increase brings Cottonwood more in line with what he charges other cities. Wright said, “Great to work with you,” when addressing the council members.
Council approved authority to submit a letter of interest for water and wastewater construction funding with JUB Engineers. This is necessary as part of the grant process.
The council tabled the intent to provide water and sewer services for St. John Bosco Academy. Mayor Keith Holcomb said the city is waiting for the engineer who is working with the Idaho Division of Environmental Quality (DEQ).
“They don’t have everything ready yet,” he said. Wright wants to review the report prior to the city signing anything.
The solid waste contract is up in April. Wright, according to state statutes, said it needs to be put out for bid.
Council member Linda Nida reported, “This is a new year, I have a stack of grants to apply for,” speaking about Park and Recreation. Nida also reported the pavilion went out to bid.
In other council business:
• Debbie O’Neil gave the water report. The city pumped 1,975,300 gallons in December and sold 1,675,400 gallons for a 15% loss. For the year 2022, it pumped 40,255,900 gallons and sold 36,853,997 gallons for a loss of 7.99%.
• Brett Miller reported they replaced a sewer line on Pine Street. This was his first report as the new sewer commissioner.
•The Street report was given by council member Kristie Holthaus. There was “very little snow plowing” in December, she said, and some asphalt patching of potholes this month.
Holthaus also reported on the airport. The signage is complete, and the slurry seal is out for bid. Also the two bulbs for the lights that mark the runway at night were replaced. These bulbs are no longer being manufactured and it’s suggested to switch to LED; however, the cost is around $10,000. Holthaus is looking into other vendors for the bulbs and grants to cover the changeover.
• The council approved alcohol beverage licenses for Coyote’s One-Stop, An American Bar and Wolftrack Brewing.
