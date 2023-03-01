COTTONWOOD — The Cottonwood City Council approved intent to provide water and sewer services to St. John Bosco Academy. Prior to approval there was much conversation at the Feb. 13 meeting between council member Debby O’Neil, Amy Uptmor of JUB Engineers, Denis Duman of Arnzen Building Construction, and Alex Frei representing the school.
O’Neil asked, “Will the water usage increase in the future, do you plan to grow, or add any housing to the site?” Frei said they do not plan to add any housing, and only a wing addition is possible in the future. This would be to add additional classrooms to keep the teacher student ratio balanced, or separate grades which are now combined.
Frei continued, “We are growing at a rate of about six to eight students per year,” and any new construction would not happen for several years. Duman added there will be a 68,000 gallon water tank that would be used to address fire suppression, stating the size of the tank is sufficient to meet water flow required to a fire hydrant. Uptmor provided the council with graphs showing her findings as required by the Idaho Division of Environmental Quality.
City Attorney Joe Wright expressed “it’s in the contract,” they get to connect to water but they don’t get more, they get the same as any other customer in town.
Council member Linda Nida announced Wimer Corporation came in with the low bid for the park pavilion and their bid was approved by the council. Nida and Mayor Keith Holcomb were appointed as owner representatives, giving them authorization to approve any change orders up to $5,000 without having to wait until the next council meeting.
Holcomb appointed Greg Danly as fire chief after he had been re-elected by the fire department, and the council approved the appointment.
In reports, O’Neil reported the city pumped 1,958,900 gallons of water last month and sold 1,593,210 gallons sold with a loss of 18.55%. Part of the loss was due to some excavation work being done on Pine Street, and a water line was accidentally breached.
Councilor Kristine Holthaus reported the city crew found some LED lights for the airport and if they work this will save them from having to change out the system, which is estimated to cost upwards of $10,000.
The city approved an amendment to the CEDA Grant Administration Contract. A calculation error in an Excel spreadsheet was found and will save the city $5,000.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.