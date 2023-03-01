Amy Uptmor presents info to Cottonwood City Council photo

Amy Uptmor (left) of JUB Engineers presents information on the St. John Bosco Academy discussion during the Feb. 13 Cottonwood City Council meeting.

COTTONWOOD — The Cottonwood City Council approved intent to provide water and sewer services to St. John Bosco Academy. Prior to approval there was much conversation at the Feb. 13 meeting between council member Debby O’Neil, Amy Uptmor of JUB Engineers, Denis Duman of Arnzen Building Construction, and Alex Frei representing the school.

O’Neil asked, “Will the water usage increase in the future, do you plan to grow, or add any housing to the site?” Frei said they do not plan to add any housing, and only a wing addition is possible in the future. This would be to add additional classrooms to keep the teacher student ratio balanced, or separate grades which are now combined.

