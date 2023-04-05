COTTONWOOD — Issues regarding a home addition project were discussed at the March 12 Cottonwood City Council meeting.

The council heard from Roger Trombetta, who purchased a home at 1401 King Street in 2019, and is in the process of adding another building to their property. The Trombettas were told to stop construction by Mayor Keith Holcomb due to code violations.

