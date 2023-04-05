COTTONWOOD — Issues regarding a home addition project were discussed at the March 12 Cottonwood City Council meeting.
The council heard from Roger Trombetta, who purchased a home at 1401 King Street in 2019, and is in the process of adding another building to their property. The Trombettas were told to stop construction by Mayor Keith Holcomb due to code violations.
Holcomb was not at the meeting and city attorney Joe Wright will meet with him to find out what concerns he has. Trombetta has scheduled a survey and hopes to have it done prior to the next council meeting.
Wright suggested, “waiting until the property is surveyed to determine what is city property and what is not.” Wright continued, “You don’t and we don’t have the good information. It’s science and art. One surveyor may say it’s here and the other may say it’s over here.”
January Trombetta said, “you’re not taking my washer nor my sewing machine.” Apparently the property line in question goes right through the laundry room.
In other council business:
• The Cottonwood Community Cleanup is scheduled from April 1 through June 30. There will be a rolloff set up near the city shop to be used for yard waste, tree and brush trimmings.
• The council voted to approve a Division of Environmental Quality water grant sub-award and authorized Holcomb to sign for it. The council also voted to approve sending a Will Serve Letter to St. John Bosco Academy regarding water and sewer service and authorize the mayor to sign that.
• Council member Kristie Holthaus reported the city crew will start crack sealing the streets once the weather has cleared up. Also, in April or May they will slurry seal the airport runways.
• Council member Debby O’Neill reported they pumped 2.16 million gallons of water and sold 1.86 million gallons with a loss of about 13.6%.
The next city council meeting will be held on April 10 at 7 p.m.
