COTTONWOOD — Jordan Zwygart of Zwygart, John & Associates addressed the Cottonwood City Council on June 13 with a brief review of the fiscal year 2021 audit and financial statement. He mentioned key elements throughout the report and said it was a good clean audit with no compliance issues.
Summerfest is coming, according to Audrie Johnson, Serena Lockett, and Tabitha Key. They are still working out the details that include waiving the open container ordinance for the softball fields, as suggested by Councilmen Lynn Guyer, due to years past having issues with people leaving the designated areas with an open container.
Mayor Keith Holcomb offered construction fencing to close off an entire city block, which concerns Police Chief Terry Cochran. He stated concerns of emergency vehicles being able to gain access, or worse, a mad exodus in an emergency. Holcomb offered to use zip ties instead of the standard nut and bolt to anchor the fencing and put a gate at each end wide enough for a fire engine. There are many family events planned for the day, therefore the fencing will not go up until after 2 p.m. with the beer garden planning to open at 4 p.m. There is also going to be security from out of the area to help stave off any open containers outside the area illegally.
More details will be announced after the July council meeting. The organizers will be meeting with Cochran and city clerk Lynn Johnson with the where, when and time frame of this event, which will close down the street, causing a detour that will have to follow Idaho Transportation Department codes.
Amy Uptmor of JUB Engineering provided the council information about their grant status, the timelines on projects pertaining to those grants, and the scope of process for compliance deadlines. Also, a contract with JUB Engineers for a DEQ grant amendment was approved that authorizes Mayor Holcomb to sign the contract on the city’s behalf, once ready.
The airport lease request by Todd and Aime McAllister was approved at the current lease rates. The city is still looking into raising lease rates that would not affect the current leases, and have discussed enforcing city ordinances to the lessees since the hangar is only to be used for aviation purposes, not for living purposes.
Both catering permits requested by the VFW were approved, and a hall rent waiver for the park fundraiser was passed. Councilor Linda Nida said in recommending the waiver, “The money raised in the event is coming back to the city anyway.” The Splash Pad Fundraiser is set for July 16 in the Community Hall. The second one for their beer garden is set for the city park during the Idaho County Fair.
In other business:
• Councilor Guyer has been approved to be the city’s representative for the Ida-Lew Economic Development Council.
• Councilor Debby O’Neill gave the water report. The city pumped nearly 2.1 million gallons of water and sold about 1.76 million gallons for a 15.7% loss. Some of that loss may be due to agricultural water use at the airport, which started May 3, and has yet to be charged.
• Guyer, giving the sewer report, stated they had a flow meter go out at the wastewater treatment plant. And St. John Bosco needs to let the city know about the water/sewer hookup so they can come to an agreement about no dormitory living on their site.
• Councilor Kristie Holthaus was absent for this council meeting; however, she did provide a written report that the dust abatement information is out and anyone not yet contacted who would like dust abatement can contact city hall. The crack sealing has been put on hold until this coming fall to concentrate on dust abatement work.
