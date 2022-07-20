COTTONWOOD — Just prior to last Monday’s July 11 Cottonwood City Council meeting you could hear someone say “packed house.”
The first visitor to speak was Tim McDonald, director of Ida-Lew Economic Development Council. McDonald presented the council with a pledge request, asking for the council to consider giving what they have in the past, $3,000 a year, but upping it to $4,000 per year since Ida-Lew “survives by the good graces of donors, and Cottonwood has been one of the best.”
The budget is $60,000 per year with hopes to have a $360,000 budget in the coming years. One of the things Ida-Lew is pushing for, he said, is better workforce housing, more laborers, and the education system.
“I’m pushing to get us to be a bigger player in the game,” McDonald said, “and the way to do that is to expand our capacity by getting more grants, low interest loans, and getting the money that is floating around into our area.”
Some of the money is on its way in the form of a $300,000 grant for two four-station electric vehicle charging systems. One will be in Grangeville and the other in Kamiah.
“Now we can get tourism by the Tesla crowd. I know it’s controversial, but I think this is a good thing,” said McDonald. “If you will watch us this year, we will show you what we will be doing.... The key is to have a representative from each area involved with IDA-LEW so that way everyone knows what we are doing and where we are going.
McDonald ended with, “We need more money to make a better impact.”
•
Steve Frei, Josh Pospychalla, and Dodd Snodgrass with St. Mary’s Health asked for a grant sponsorship that will go toward a project that could cost up to $300,000 to upgrade the HVAC system in the hospital and expand to have more than one negative pressure room. They left information for the council to review and hope to have a public hearing as this is a 100% funded grant, which has a fast approaching deadline.
•
Rick Johnson represented the American Legion, stating the organization is about to go under.
“I’ve only been a member for two weeks, and when I took over there was only $15 in the account and someone was paying the bills out of their own pocket.”
Organizers found the minutes from a meeting in fall 2013 where police chief Terry Cochran asked when the bathrooms were going to be fixed, according to Johnson, “and that’s when we realized the plumbing has been inoperable for at least nine years.”
“We are asking for a significant reduction of rate,” he said. “We are trying to get the legion up and running again. It’s estimated the legion has paid the city up to $7,000 over the past nine years without a drop of water being used and there may be a toilet that works in about 10 years.”
He continued, “For now, our focus is to fundraise and recruit members and unless we get some of the cost under control we will not survive.”
Council voted to waive the water usage fee as long as the American Legion owns the building with a review every five years.
In other council business:
• Council approved placement of the burger barn at Wimer Field. It was suggested to close the bathrooms since there has been so much vandalism, bring in porta potties during baseball season, and now use the bathrooms for storage. The burger barn will be placed in an area away from the batting machines that the city was already going to level off for other upcoming work.
• Marietta Holman with WALCO provided the council with a breakdown for the fiscal year 2023 rate increase of 10.6%. The main reason is the cost of fuel for the three trucks that service the Cottonwood area.
• The Summerfest catering permit was tabled pending a public hearing to vote on the open container request. The public hearing will be held at the Cottonwood City Hall on July 20 at 7 p.m.
• The council approved a water/sewer rate increase of 3% effective Oct. 15.
• Kristie Holcomb suggested the city park have Christmas lights this year, stating, “Some elderly don’t leave town during the winter, and it would bring joy to the town.” Councilor Debby O’Neil asked, “Would some of the local businesses donate?” There will be more discussion at the next regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 8, 7 p.m.
