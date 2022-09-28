COTTONWOOD — Jon Rehder, Cottonwood Joint School District 242 superintendent, doesn’t “want to be that guy,” so he said at this month’s Cottonwood City Council meeting, in regards to students crossing busy intersections after school. He is requesting a flashing crossing sign where East and Foster streets meet.
At the Sept. 12 meeting, city councilor Kristy Holthaus said she knows of a couple of grants that could help, but “we just missed the closing of one this past July,” and funding from it will not be available till next year. Holthaus did reach out about the cost and found it was around $4,500. Rehder continued with facts that a lot of pedestrians use the track and are in that area all times of day so “if we can make it safe for everyone, not just the kids that would be great.”
“That’s what one of the grants is for. It’s a pedestrian grant that pays 80/20,” Holthaus said
The school was given a crossing guard to use via Idaho Transportation Department through the end of the year. Rehder just “wanted to bring it to the council’s attention” and provided photos of the intersection to Holthaus to use for applying for the grants.
Ralph Wassmuth requested the city’s help in the required monthly testing of water in Ferdinand.
“The required test for every three years was just completed,” Wassmuth said. “I just need help with the monthly chloroform and the quarterly nitrates testing.”
Ferdinand doesn’t currently have anyone with the necessary license, and Wassmuth isn’t sure he’s going to get it due to his age and the lengthy process to acquire it. Ferdinand has already been dropping off their test to Cottonwood which then goes to Moscow.
“I will follow up with any testing that comes back negative or positive,” Wassmuth said.
The council requested city attorney Joe Wright to draw up an agreement to be voted on at the next regular council meeting. At this time the charge to the city of Ferdinand would be $100 per test, a much cheaper route than Wassmuth had been finding in other surrounding cities. Wassmuth said he was pleased that the City of Cottonwood was willing to help, and then asked about the playground equipment.
“There will be some playground equipment going to Wimer Field,” said councilor Linda Nida, the rest will be donated to the city of Ferdinand. The date is set for the week of Oct. 10. Mayor Keith Holcomb offered to help remove it and it was asked that Wassmuth transport it from Cottonwood to Ferdinand. This is another agreement Wright will have to write up so it can be voted on at the next meeting.
The council declined the JUB estimate of $24,000 to remove the playground equipment, and it approved the water plan contract with JUB Engineering.
Fee increases have been proposed, starting with Walco’s proposed rate increase of 10.6%, because this is more than 5% there was to be a public hearing on Sept. 27, results of which were not available as of press time. City Clerk Lynn Thompson gathered information on many other fees for the council to consider so all of them could be heard at the public hearing. Council members discussed water reconnection fees, new connections, and out-of-town connections. Counselor Debby O’Neill proposed to have new water connection fees go up to $3,000.00 or costs, whichever is greater. Water reconnection fees would increase to $50 with a “hang tag” fee of $25. Holthaus proposed raising the agricultural spraying companies fees from $300 to $500, and the airport lease rates to go up from 3 cents per sq. ft. to 5 cents per sq. ft. (which haven’t increased since 1983). Nida proposed changing the Park Cabana (now named the Park Pavilion) rental to $50 from $20 per day.
• Thompson presented the council with a list of bad debts for review. The council voted to write off the two extrication charges that were not covered by the persons’ auto insurance and leave the rest on the books. Nida said, “If we have done all we can, and no one is going to pay us for them, then just remove them.”
• O’Neil reported the city pumped almost 8.6 million gallons of water and sold more than 8.3 million gallons for a loss of 2.9%.
• Nida reported there were three fire department calls, an assist on a fallen tree coming in contact with power lines, a stove fire that could have been a lot worse, and an accident on Graves Creek.
• The next regular meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m.
