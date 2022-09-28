Jon Rehder speaks to Cottonwood council photo

Jon Rehder, Cottonwood Joint School District 242 Superintendent, talks before the Cottonwood City Council at its Sept. 12 meeting.

COTTONWOOD — Jon Rehder, Cottonwood Joint School District 242 superintendent, doesn’t “want to be that guy,” so he said at this month’s Cottonwood City Council meeting, in regards to students crossing busy intersections after school. He is requesting a flashing crossing sign where East and Foster streets meet.

At the Sept. 12 meeting, city councilor Kristy Holthaus said she knows of a couple of grants that could help, but “we just missed the closing of one this past July,” and funding from it will not be available till next year. Holthaus did reach out about the cost and found it was around $4,500. Rehder continued with facts that a lot of pedestrians use the track and are in that area all times of day so “if we can make it safe for everyone, not just the kids that would be great.”

