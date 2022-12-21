COTTONWOOD — Brett Miller was sworn in as the new Cottonwood City Council member at the Dec. 12 meeting, replacing Lynn Guyer, who gave his resignation in November.

Miller, an eight-year resident of Cottonwood, serves on the fire department and ambulance service.

