COTTONWOOD — Brett Miller was sworn in as the new Cottonwood City Council member at the Dec. 12 meeting, replacing Lynn Guyer, who gave his resignation in November.
Miller, an eight-year resident of Cottonwood, serves on the fire department and ambulance service.
In reports, police chief Terry Cochran updated the council about the abandoned motor home. Council member Debby O’Neill asked, “What can we do about who dropped it off here?” Cochran said, “The letter sent return receipt was not received, no one has come forward to claim it.” Simmons Sanitation will take it, but it will cost the city between $1,000 - $1,500. Cochran continued, “That’s the only option we have. It’s been here long enough.”
In other reports, council member Linda Nida said the city park is scheduled to go out to bid in January. Kristine Holthaus reported there were some bulbs replaced at the airport. In the street report, Holthaus said “They have been plowing lots of snow.” O’Neill reported they pumped 2,136,200 gallons of water in November and sold 2,003,880 gallons for a loss of 6.05%. Pat Enneking reported they are nearly finished with the sewer line replacement on East Street. The next one will be on Lewiston Street.
The council approved meeting dates for 2023. They will continue to meet the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m., except in October when they will meet on the second Tuesday, in observance of Columbus Day.
Robert Stinson appeared before the council in regard to building a shop between his house and the fence. His concern was easement to Talkington Street. Mayor Keith Holcomb suggested he look into getting a variance.
In other council business:
• An alcohol beverage license for 2023 was approved for Cottonwood Foods.
• Ordinance #259 regulating discharge to the wastewater system was read and approved.
