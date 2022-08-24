Amy Uptmor, JUB Engineers present to Cottonwood council photo

Amy Uptmor, JUB Engineers, presented to the Cottonwood City Council on the water project on Aug. 8.

 Free Press / Martee Burke

COTTONWOOD — Amy Uptmor of JUB Engineers covered a variety of information as she presented for nearly an hour at the Cottonwood City Council meeting on Aug. 8. Explaining the council needs to move forward with decisions on the grant funding for the water plan contract and the I & I evaluation contract for drinking water, Uptmor said, “The I & I evaluation grant is a 50/50 grant for $70,000, with the city being matched that amount.”

The water plan contract was tabled until September as it is over budget. However, city clerk Lynn Thompson has been in contact with the Idaho Division of Environmental Quality (DEQ), which has approved increasing the grant to cover the budget overages of the I & I grant at a 50% match. Council is giving Thompson time to work with DEQ on that grant for the water plan contract.

Cottonwood city councilors Lynn Guyer and Debby O’Neill photo

Cottonwood city councilors (L-R) Lynn Guyer and Debby O’Neill.
Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments