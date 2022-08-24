COTTONWOOD — Amy Uptmor of JUB Engineers covered a variety of information as she presented for nearly an hour at the Cottonwood City Council meeting on Aug. 8. Explaining the council needs to move forward with decisions on the grant funding for the water plan contract and the I & I evaluation contract for drinking water, Uptmor said, “The I & I evaluation grant is a 50/50 grant for $70,000, with the city being matched that amount.”
The water plan contract was tabled until September as it is over budget. However, city clerk Lynn Thompson has been in contact with the Idaho Division of Environmental Quality (DEQ), which has approved increasing the grant to cover the budget overages of the I & I grant at a 50% match. Council is giving Thompson time to work with DEQ on that grant for the water plan contract.
Uptmor also talked about St. John Bosco Academy’s request for water and sewer service. The concern is loss of flow in the event of a fire. The DEQ recommends 40psi with dropping no lower than 20psi to all customers during firefighting. Uptmor has a preliminary modeling that suggests the pressure could drop to nothing in the event of a fire.
Shawn Kaschmitter spoke briefly about the Wimer Field drainage issues for the south and north fields. He was not on the agenda, but is looking for approval to go ahead with a project for the south field.
“The north field is complicated due to the elevation changes, the south field is pretty cut and dry,” Kaschmitter said. There will be more from the Cottonwood Youth Sports representative at next month’s regular council meeting.
In the police report, Chief Terry Cochran said, “Summerfest was a lot calmer than years past. I liked the fencing downtown, and appreciated the added security.” He continued, “I took the temperature of the asphalt at 3 p.m., recorded 137 degrees, and I’m gonna guess the crowd was a third what it was in years past.”
Mayor Keith Holcomb suggested they have a follow-up at the next council meeting. Cochran liked the idea, adding the organizers should start applying for permits beginning in January for next year’s event.
Councilor Debby O’Neil reported they pumped nearly 4.35 million gallons of water and sold 3.9 million gallons for a loss of 9.2%. There were a couple of leaks the city crew found and fixed during the month. Councilor Lynn Guyer reported they have a functioning flow meter at the city’s sewage treatment site, and Pat Enneking stated they now have a backup one as well.
In other council business:
• The council approved a pay raise for a wastewater collection operator who has passed testing.
•The fire department had a few calls including a hay bale fire, a fire on Highway 95, a false alarm at the monastery, and a carbon monoxide alarm.
• The council approved a vendor agreement with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to assist low income households with their water and sewer bills. Thompson said customers would still have to pay their bill during the application process which could take several months.
• The council discussed the West Camas Transportation forms and found they are currently using the Local Transportation Advisory Council (LTAC) forms that West Camas Transportation suggested. There will be no changes to the current forms used for adding a new access to a city street.
• Councilor Kristine Holthaus reported there is a culvert project near the fairgrounds that will be about halfway done prior to the Idaho County Fair, but will pause for the event.
• The council tabled the Walco proposed rate increase of 10.6% until the September meeting.
• The council approved the Coach’s Family Sports Bar catering permit for a beer garden at the Lewis County Fair, which will be held in Cottonwood this year. Scott Kaschmitter, representing Coach’s, let the council know there would be orange fencing surrounding the beer garden with a single entrance and exit. Cochran was pleased to hear that and suggested hiring security.
• Councilor Linda Nida reported a successful fundraiser for the park equipment raising more than $40,000. Nida is still working on grant income, and an upcoming Halloween event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.