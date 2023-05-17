COTTONWOOD — A variety of public projects were discussed at the May 8 Cottonwood City Council meeting.
Members heard from a representative of Atlas Sand and Gravel requesting a sewer connection to the city system. There will be a small trailer and large shop that will each have a toilet and sink on site. The plant will be across from the Seubert Excavators, Inc. plant outside the city limits. The council approved the request pending the agreement that will be drawn up by city attorney Joe Wright.
The Wimer Field agreement with Cottonwood Youth Sports and Cottonwood School District was discussed. Wright and council member Linda Nida, along with all concerned parties were to meet on Tuesday, May 9, in hopes of coming to an agreement.
In the police report, Chief Terry Cochran said the new vehicle for Officer Jason Rambo will be getting the rest of the equipment and should be ready by the end of the month. Cochran also reported the 4-H bottle project is underway with a container at Fred’s Body Shop to collect the 2-liter bottles. He hopes other communities will make a challenge out of this as 300 bottles are needed.
In the water report, councilor Debby O’Neill reported the city pumped 2,161,720 gallons for a loss of 16.12%. O’Neil cited a couple of leaks that were found and there was a fire during that billing cycle.
Councilor Kristie Holthaus reported the grant that would pay for some school crossing signs was closed and not going to reopen. She will have to do some more research on finding an open grant. Holthaus continued with the streets and airport reports. The weather has caused a delay in the start of the slurry seal for the runway and crack sealing has been happening on city streets.
Councilor Linda Nida reported the fire station had gutters installed and the new HVAC system is currently being installed. The new pavilion was supposed to start construction, but the weather has caused delays. However, the pea gravel that was under the old playground equipment in the city park will be removed and placed under the equipment that will be moved to Wimer Fields.
Mayor Keith Holcomb reported the Association of Idaho Cities will be holding its annual conference June 21-23 in Boise. Holcomb plans to attend and if anyone else wants to, let him know. He said there are workshops for city clerks, council members, and city workers.
The agenda had several other visitors listed; however, Jordan Zwygart CPA will be at next month’s meeting and Roger Trombetta is still waiting for the surveyor’s report regarding the property at 1401 King Street. The next regular meeting will be Monday, June 12 at 7 p.m.
