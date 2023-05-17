Brett Miller, Debby O’Neill and Terry Cochran photo

(L-R) Cottonwood city councilors Brett Miller and Debby O’Neill, and police chief Terry Cochran at the May 8 meeting.

 Free Press / Martee Burke

COTTONWOOD — A variety of public projects were discussed at the May 8 Cottonwood City Council meeting.

Members heard from a representative of Atlas Sand and Gravel requesting a sewer connection to the city system. There will be a small trailer and large shop that will each have a toilet and sink on site. The plant will be across from the Seubert Excavators, Inc. plant outside the city limits. The council approved the request pending the agreement that will be drawn up by city attorney Joe Wright.

