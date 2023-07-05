COTTONWOOD — Council member Linda Nida spoke on behalf of Cottonwood Youth Sports (CYS), at the June 12 Cottonwood City Council meeting, in its request to run electrical to the shed from field no. 2 and to let the club utilize the old benches from the old cabana.
Council member Kristine Holthaus asked, “What were we going to do with the old benches”? Nida replied, “They were going to be thrown out.” More discussion about the electrical request from Mayor Keith Holcomb: “Where are they pulling the electrical from, and are there sprinklers in that area”? Public works supervisor, Pat Enneking suggested CYS contact him to hook up the electrical.
The council approved the motion to let CYS run the electrical to the shed from field no. 2 and to let them utilize the benches. Also, a new agreement was approved between the city, CYS and Cottonwood Joint School District 242 regarding use of the Wimer ballfields: CYS $1,800 per year, and the school district would pay $1,700 per year, while the city will take care of watering and mowing and land maintained.
The pasture lease for the ground above the Wimer ballfields expired in June. Holcomb said he would like to offer this up for bids since there has been some interest in leasing the pasture and this would only be fair. The minimum bid would be $60 per year with fence upkeep, weed control, and a maximum number of animals and what kind as part of any lease agreement.
The council heard from Roger and January Trombetta regarding their property at 1401 King Street. The Trombettas were told to stop the building process a few months ago because they lacked the proper permit. After getting their property surveyed, it shows the concrete pad they poured is partially within the setback.
January Trombetta asked, “I’m not sure how to address what we need, but we need to get it done while the weather is nice. This is year three.” The Trombettas said they may need to dig that one up and pour another one that is attached to the house.
“The only reason it’s on a foundation is so it can be insured,” said January. Mayor Holcomb informed the Trombettas the building they have in their front yard needs to be moved as city code says you can’t have a building in the 25-foot front yard area.
Roger Trombetta described the building as being part of the stage stop back in the 1800s and it is an historical building, and asked Mayor Holcomb, “where do you suggest I put it?” Holcomb replied, “you can’t have it where it sits now, because it’s violating city code.”
The Trombettas continued to ask the council for direction when city attorney Joe Wright suggested having a public hearing which they hope to have done prior to the July council meeting on July 10.
The council heard from Jordan Zwygart, CPA, of Zwygart, John & Associates. Zwygart reviewed the audit and financial statement report which was later approved by the council. The council approved a proposal from Zwygart, John & Associates to do the FY 2023 audit for $11,300, which is $500 more than last year.
