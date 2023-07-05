COTTONWOOD — Council member Linda Nida spoke on behalf of Cottonwood Youth Sports (CYS), at the June 12 Cottonwood City Council meeting, in its request to run electrical to the shed from field no. 2 and to let the club utilize the old benches from the old cabana.

Council member Kristine Holthaus asked, “What were we going to do with the old benches”? Nida replied, “They were going to be thrown out.” More discussion about the electrical request from Mayor Keith Holcomb: “Where are they pulling the electrical from, and are there sprinklers in that area”? Public works supervisor, Pat Enneking suggested CYS contact him to hook up the electrical.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.