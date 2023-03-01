Medical students wrap up a patient in training exercise photo

Medical students apply learned skills to “burrito-wrap” a patient suffering from hypothermia during a Saturday training at Cottonwood Butte.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

COTTONWOOD — One person lay bleeding out in the snow, another lay unconscious across the hood and front window of a pickup, and all the while an animated intoxicated driver has no concept of the severity of the moment he’s had a part in. In the midst of this, more than two dozen medical students are left to sort out the crisis to evaluate patients, provide immediate care and arrange for transport.

This scenario — a snowmobile versus a snowplow with four patients — is staged, with faked injuries and persons acting out both trauma and drama to give students a taste of the complexity they will be dealing with in real world medical care.

