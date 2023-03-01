COTTONWOOD — One person lay bleeding out in the snow, another lay unconscious across the hood and front window of a pickup, and all the while an animated intoxicated driver has no concept of the severity of the moment he’s had a part in. In the midst of this, more than two dozen medical students are left to sort out the crisis to evaluate patients, provide immediate care and arrange for transport.
This scenario — a snowmobile versus a snowplow with four patients — is staged, with faked injuries and persons acting out both trauma and drama to give students a taste of the complexity they will be dealing with in real world medical care.
“How did that feel? Throw out some words,” asked Dr. Andrew Schweitzer, to which some of the 25 medical students replied with, “disorganized,” “chaos” and “stressful.”
“That’s actually very common,” Schweitzer said. “That’s why we have created these kinds of scenarios, because the more you do it the more comfortable you are and have the ability to step in to take charge — or help to not take charge and make things more crazy — and to stay calm and get things done in a way that’s safe and expeditious.”
Last Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25, medical students from the University of Idaho came to Cottonwood to learn about care, specifically pertaining to rural communities and remote areas through WWAMI. Run through the University of Washington School of Medicine and encompassing a five-state region (Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho), its goal is to train students from these areas to become doctors in these states, most of which are fairly underserved, according to Schweitzer.
“Wyoming, Idaho and Alaska are particularly underserved as far as medical care,” he said. “For example, of the three, Idaho is traditionally ranked 49 of 50 for access to primary care doctors. Idaho particularly is exceptionally underserved.”
Schweitzer, a physician at St. Mary’s Health (SMH) in Cottonwood, coordinates this annual program that he started in 2011 as a first-year medical student with the help of SMH administration and staff. Following a gap of a few years, the course resumed in 2018 with SMH support, as well as that of Cottonwood Butte Ski Area and the community, he said. Instructors come from SMH as well as their sister facility, Clearwater Valley Health (CVH) in Orofino.
Schweitzer started the program to give students a perspective on the unique aspects of health care in rural areas.
“There are not many physicians per square mile, so you have to provide a broad spectrum of care for patients, for example, living in Idaho County and Idaho in general,” he said, adding, “I wanted to bring further awareness for medical students as far as what all is involved in being a family doctor in a rural town in Idaho.”
Rural residents, such as in Idaho, “live adventurous lifestyles,” he said, and so health care providers don’t always know what will come into the hospital, as well as what emergencies they may encounter themselves while out hunting or fishing. “This is a way to get them some basic skills on how to respond when out in the wilderness or in the hospital.”
On average, about 30 students make up a class, and have predominantly academic learning, “but not much hands-on,” Schweitzer said.
At Cottonwood for the two-day course, students trained at SMH in skills (such as patient primary trauma survey) they will need for what they will encounter anywhere in the U.S. or world. Last Saturday, students were at Cottonwood Butte where they learned what they might encounter from remote back-country emergencies. Students learned a “burrito wrap” — using a tarp, sleeping bag, blankets and padding — to encase and insulate a hypothermic patient. A presenter also gave instruction on avalanche danger, and on tools for tracking victims, survival if caught in one, and recovery. Applying what they learned, students then had hands-on in the accident scenario.
One of the course goals is providing the broad training that is especially necessary for primary care physicians in rural areas, according to Schweitzer. As well, it’s also a recruitment tool.
“This is a way to connect with new and upcoming medical students with SMH, CVH and with other rural hospitals in our area, who are always in need of physicians and health care providers to take care of patients. Whether they come to work for us or another hospital, our hope is this grows the workforce.”
From the feedback from both students and staff, the course is overall viewed as a positive experience, and one Schweitzer said will definitely continue.
“It really is a fun course. We really love it,” he said. “It’s a fun way for us to get new doctors and provide them some advice and tips and contacts down the road on how to make this work and how we can help them out.”
