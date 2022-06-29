COTTONWOOD —North Idaho Correctional Institution (NICI) provided a 10-man work crew for the City of Cottonwood recently. The team of residents worked to fill sandbags in the city June 11.
The sandbags have been distributed along Cottonwood’s Main Street and throughout specific flood-prone areas of the city. These will remain in place until the threat of flooding has been diminished.
Cpl. Dan Dennis assembled the workers to be transported to Cottonwood by Cpl. Tanya Jacks. Once in Cottonwood, the team was supervised by Program Manager Jason Rambo.
NICI would like to thank the B-days shift for leading this effort and the crew for their hard work. Both are making a positive difference in the local community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.