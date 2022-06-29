North Idaho Correctional Institution inmates help fill sandbags photo

COTTONWOOD —North Idaho Correctional Institution (NICI) provided a 10-man work crew for the City of Cottonwood recently. The team of residents worked to fill sandbags in the city June 11.

The sandbags have been distributed along Cottonwood’s Main Street and throughout specific flood-prone areas of the city. These will remain in place until the threat of flooding has been diminished.

Cpl. Dan Dennis assembled the workers to be transported to Cottonwood by Cpl. Tanya Jacks. Once in Cottonwood, the team was supervised by Program Manager Jason Rambo.

NICI would like to thank the B-days shift for leading this effort and the crew for their hard work. Both are making a positive difference in the local community.

