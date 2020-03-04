COTTONWOOD -- The pussy willow tree is starting to bud out again after a few tries during the winter. The birds are coming back and looking for places to nest. But I don’t think winter is over yet. We’ll see.
The season of Lent is here so we are looking forward to Easter. Lenten Penance Services are scheduled for March 2 at St. Catherine in Kamiah at 5 p.m.; March 3 at St. Therese in Orofino at 5 p.m.; March 23 at St. Mary’s in Cottonwood at 7 p.m.; March 24 at Holy Trinity in Nezperce at 7 p.m.; March 26 at Assumption, in Ferdinand, at 7 p.m.; and March 31 at Sts. Peter & Paul in Grangeville at 7 p.m.
The Mass, What are you doing for Lent? Consider discovering the Mass! Learn why we do what we do! All are invited! Catholic and non-Catholic. Light refreshments will be provided. Confirmation age and older. Baby-sitting provided at no cost. Time is 6:30 — 8 p.m., at the Catholic Education Center in Cottonwood (CEC Building). Presentation nights: Wednesday, March 4; Tuesday, March 10; Wednesday, March 18; Wednesday, March 25; Wednesday, April 1; Wednesday, April 8. Word On Fire! “Bishop Barron’s explanations bring home real answers for questions we all have” discover the depths of the Mass with Bishop Barron. Presented by: Deacon Ryan Uhlenkott.
We are again doing the 40 cans for 40 days campaign for the food bank. Items needed most: chili, flour, pork-n-beans, jelly, sugar, Rice-a-Roni, pasta, syrup, toothbrushes, soups, dry milk, canned milk, toothpaste, soaps, pancake mix, canned fruit, laundry soap, canned tuna, peanut butter, boxed macaroni & cheese. Volunteers of the food bank are not allowed to distribute expired items.
The Monastery of St. Gertrude has announced another edition of “Our Story,” the third installment of 150-year books! If you have a story you would like to have printed up in the next installment coming out summer 2020, submit your story to Amanda Rehder. You may e-mail Amanda atjack4734@vandals.uidaho.edu or mail to her at 1242 Cottonwood Butte Rd, Cottonwood, ID 83522. You may also drop it off at the senior citizen luncheon on Tuesdays in the basement of Community Hall or leave it at the Museum. Submit your story before the end of March.
Anyone interested in renting the parish house in Greencreek may contact the parish office in Cottonwood at 208-962-3214.
Jody Solerno will be the speaker at the Lincoln Day Dinner to be held in Greencreek Hall on March 20, sponsored by Idaho County Republican Central Committee. She is a professional speaker along with a media contributor. She is a competitive shooter, spokesperson and facilitator for a Girl and a Gun’s women shooting league, and an NRA certified range officer. Jody was recently awarded by the Trigger Pressers Union for instructing more than 1,500 women in the past year on lethal and non-lethal self-defense. Lastly, she was a 2018 Inspiring Lives Global award nominee. Jody now owns her own indoor shooting range and training facility which allows her to teach individuals of all ages on the importance of safety in everyday life. She will be giving a class on Saturday, March 21, at American Freedom Defense for beginner women. Cost for the class is $25. Preregister at AFD, 318 Sonnen Rd., Greencreek ID 83533 or call Amy at 208-507-1621.
