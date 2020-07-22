Although eight of Idaho’s top 10 best third grade reading scores came from charter schools, two local schools filled out the top spots in Idaho.
According to Ed Trends, a publication from Idaho Ed News (March 2020), both Cottonwood (Prairie Elementary) and Nezperce made the list for 2019 (see chart).
Cottonwood is listed as having 86.7 percent of its third grades reading at a level of proficient or above, while Nezperce has an 87 percent total, as tested by the Idaho Reading Indicator (IRI). The state average for 2019 was 74 percent. According to the Idaho State Department of Education web site (under School Report Cards), Mountain View School District 244 (schools in Grangeville, Kooskia and Elk City) had an overall 68.9 percent proficient on the IRI, while Salmon River Joint School District 243 (schools in Riggins) had 76.3 percent, and Kamiah Joint School District 304 had a 62.6 percent.
In other student achievement benchmarks, Idaho students are becoming more proficient in the core subjects of math and English language arts. However, the 2019 target for math was 51.3 percent and ELA was 60.8 percent, while benchmarks reached were 45.1 percent, and 55.6 percent, respectively. MVSD 244 is listed with an overall average district math proficiency rate as 43.6 percent (high school alone – 30.9 percent) and overall average ELA as 50.2 percent (66.2 percent in high school alone).
Ed Trends reported the class of 2019 was slightly less prepared for college and the workforce than 2018’s graduates.
Seniors graduating in 2019 had an average composite score of 993 out of 1600 possible points on the SAT, or eight points down from 2018. In Idaho, 32 percent of seniors in 2019 met the college entrance exam benchmarks. The U.S. average is 45 percent.
Other areas of interest in the report include the following:
·For the class of 2019, the graduation rate (determined by the number of students who graduated in four years divided by the number who stated ninth grade) was 80.7 percent, compared with 80.6 in 2018. Locally, only Nezperce had a 100 percent graduation rate in 2019. Prairie High School n Cottonwood has a 92.6 percent graduation rate while MVSD (average of Grangeville and Clearwater Valley high schools) sits at 82.4 percent, Salmon River is at 87.5 percent, and Kamiah is at 91.7 percent.
·According to recent Census numbers, 41.9 percent of Idaho’s young adults held a college degree or professional certificate.
The entire Ed Trends report can be viewed by logging onto www.edtrends.org.
