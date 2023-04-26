COTTONWOOD — Cottonwood Joint School District 242 will ask its patrons to support a $200,000 one-year supplemental levy on May 16.

“Thanks to the funds received during COVID and the good stewardship of [then] superintendent Rene Forsmann and the board, we are in a good place,” said superintendent Jon Rehder.

