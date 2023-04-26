COTTONWOOD — Cottonwood Joint School District 242 will ask its patrons to support a $200,000 one-year supplemental levy on May 16.
“Thanks to the funds received during COVID and the good stewardship of [then] superintendent Rene Forsmann and the board, we are in a good place,” said superintendent Jon Rehder.
The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer based on the proposed levy is a tax of $79.20 per $100,000 of taxable assessed values based on current conditions.
“Truthfully, our district just does not spend a lot of extra funds,” aside from what the state provides, Rehder explained. “We do truly appreciate our community, which has been very supportive of our efforts to offer the best education to our students.”
Cottonwood’s 2022-23 levy amount was $275,000, which passed by a margin of 64% in favor. For several years prior, the levy was set at $350,000 and was also successful.
“We want to ask for what we need, and I think our community understands and respects that,” Rehder explained.
Levy funds will be used for the following: technology-$30,000; utilities-$80,000; substitutes-$16,000; maintenance, repairs and supplies-$36,000; janitorial supplies-$12,000; and speech/language online with employee support-$26,000.
On the last item, Rehder said that with the retirement of the district’s speech/language pathologist and the inability to find a person for the position, the district will hire a paraprofessional who will work with the certified staff person online.
“We have great students and a great staff, and I look forward to the future of our schools,” Rehder said.
