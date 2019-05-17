Jay Hinterlong of Cottonwood has been a volunteer for Idaho County Recycling for the past 10 years. In 2015 (then) Sergeant Graham (pictured here with Hinterlong) partnered with him and completed a memorandum of understanding supporting inmates to assist with the local recycling efforts.
For the past four years, Hinterlong has monitored a twice weekly recycling assignment with NICI inmates in the Cottonwood area. He is one of about 10 volunteers who have created and maintained the center.
Unfortunately, according to Graham, the county commission does not plan on investing in a position to keep this resource available, so it will be closing June 1.
Warden Aaron Krieger took an opportunity last week and presented Hinterlong with an NICI challenge coin to thank him for his service to the community.
Graham said challenge coins are a small token of recognition for a person’s hard work, contributions, and going above the call of duty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.