COTTONWOOD — As Ella Fitzgerald sang, “Summertime and the livin’ is easy.” Make it a little easier this weekend by heading to Cottonwood for the annual Summer Fest celebration.
Friday will kick off with an evening color run, a kids’ dance, movie and bounce house, all at Cottonwood’s city park.
The Color Fun Run is set for 5:30 p.m. at the park, sponsored by River Ready Fitness LLC. Registration fee for the 1.5-mile run/walk is $25. Same day registration is 4:30 p.m. (shirt not guaranteed). Preregister at www.riverreadyfitness.com. For questions call Mandy Crea at 208-553-8431. Proceeds from the event go to the St. John Bosco girls volleyball team.
Saturday will begin with a 7 a.m. breakfast, followed by the Main Street parade at 10 a.m. The lawnmower races will be held at 11 a.m., followed by the kids’ dog show at 11:30 a.m. The egg toss is set for noon and the ping-pong ball drop at 1 p.m.
The watermelon eating contest will take place at 2 p.m., with the hay bale throw at 4 p.m. Goldfish races are at 6 p.m. and the street dance will take place at 7 p.m.
Enjoy softball, vendors, a dunk tank, a cornhole tournament and bounce houses all day.
Sunday, the ATV Run will be held.
For details on the event, vendor or parade questions, contact Serena Lockett at 208-826-8281, or Tabitha Key at 208-553-8400.
