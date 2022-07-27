Summer Fest class reunion float photo

Summer Fest is the perfect time for class reunions and getting a float together for the parade.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

COTTONWOOD — As Ella Fitzgerald sang, “Summertime and the livin’ is easy.” Make it a little easier this weekend by heading to Cottonwood for the annual Summer Fest celebration.

Friday will kick off with an evening color run, a kids’ dance, movie and bounce house, all at Cottonwood’s city park.

