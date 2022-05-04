COTTONWOOD — Cottonwood Joint School District 242 will ask its patrons to vote on a $250,000 levy May 17.
The district will use the levy money in various capacities, including overall maintenance and operations, and balance the budget for the portion the state does not cover.
“We are pretty prudent with our funds — we also are diligent on staffing, and we watch closely with the hiring for positions. We don’t want to be overstaffed, which can eat into the overall budget,” explained superintendent Jon Rehder.
He said living in a rural community, numerous staff members wear multiple hats and complete a lot of work “above and beyond their normal position.”
“They are compensated for those jobs, and it is just done in a way, so we don’t have to hire for full-time positions,” he added.
For many years, the Cottonwood levy had been at $350,000.
“We were able to lower it to $275,000 last year with some of the ESSER [COVID-19] funds that came in,” he said. “We have the same situation this year, but the ESSER funds need to be used up by the end of the 2023-24 school year.”
Rehder said he was unsure if the levy would have to be increased in the coming years.
“Every year, we look at the money coming in from the state and determine our district budget from there. Transparency with the community is important, and if we continue with this transparency, I foresee the continued support within the district,” he said.
“We [district administration and board] do not use any federal forest funds [SRS funds] for salaries or benefits, as this is ‘soft’ money, and you never know the amount that will come in each year,” he emphasized. “We have great students and staff. We do a good job of looking at district needs and making the best financial decision possible.”
“With our goal with transparency within the community, if we ever had to raise the levy amount, we feel we would still have the support from the community knowing we are making the best financial decisions possible with all parties’ thoughts taken into consideration,” Rehder stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.