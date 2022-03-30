COTTONWOOD — Representing Cottonwood Youth Sports, Shawn Kaschmitter presented updates to the Cottonwood City Council on March 14 about Wimer Field improvements, the first being no extra cost to the city in utilizing the extra dirt space behind the fields as a temporary T-ball field.
“It wouldn’t take much. Just throw out some bases and the kids could use this space instead of the park,” Kaschmitter said. “They had a lot of teams last year and we are looking for space to continue to have the T-ball games.”
Kaschmitter said they are looking to build some batting cages for the community, “not only the youth sports program. We anticipate other sports using these. They would be on concrete slabs with chain link to eliminate potential hazards.”
And then there’s the need for storage.
“Last year, we asked about a storage unit as the unit there is very inadequate for the equipment we have,” he said. “We were going to buy one but thought it would reflect negatively on the property. We would like to build two units 14’x14’ due to the equipment and the location. This would put one at each field.”
Councilor Linda Nida asked if they would be movable. Kaschmitter said, “That would be up to the city, depending on code requirements and what the city wants. If you’ve been in that building we have now, it’s inadequate. There is a lot of equipment, and pitching machines, there are a couple of closets downstairs, but with the water issues it gets moldy and musty and doesn’t smell good. The kids don’t want to wear the equipment.”
Nida asked if we could get power to them, Kaschmitter responded, “That’s a great question. It wouldn’t take much to add power since it’s right there at the scoreboard. Then with the batting cages all of the teams could make use of them with having electrical power available.”
Mayor Keith Holcomb asked who’s doing all the work. Kaschmitter said he is looking for volunteers; he doesn’t want to put anyone on record, but he does have someone who has agreed to do the forms and rock work. With the sheds it would be the board members and other volunteers doing the build.
•
“We are going into the future,” said Holcomb.
City Clerk Lynn Thompson explained the US Bank program would cost the city $20 per month with a three-year contract and charge a 3% per use fee that the city council agreed would be passed onto the consumer. Thompson went on to say, “We’ve had a lot of new people, they are wanting to pay by debit card and surprised we do not have that ability. They don’t have checks, and then they have to go to the ATM, and there has been an increase in NSF checks.
“Anything to make it easier for people to pay their bill, I’m all for it,” said Holcomb. “I think a lot of people are going to use it.”
In other business:
• Cindy Carlson, longtime resident of Riggins, introduced herself as the Republican candidate for District 7 Idaho Senate. She went on to say she supports the 1st and 2nd amendments, the unborn, the elderly, and is against critical race theory. She has been visiting cities, attending city council meetings throughout her district and reminds everyone to vote in the Republican primary on May 17.
• Councilor Debby O’Neil gave the water report: pumped 2.13 million gallons, sold 1.826 million gallons, with a loss of 13.94% still have some estimated billing and part of it was a leak that has been fixed and then the water for the house fire that would have been used.
• Mayor Keith Holcomb said he was impressed with the fire departments response time to the blaze on Feb. 23 and one council member expressed there hadn’t been a fire in a very long time and was impressed that most all of the volunteers had arrived, and the training had paid off.
• Councilor Linda Nida reported she is working with the fire chief, Greg Danley, on gathering information, looking at property, and seeking grants or bonds for a new fire station.
• Holthaus is working on a grant for the slurry seal that is due April 1st and will be for July of this year to August of next year. She will have more on that at the next meeting.
• Pat Enneking was appointed as public works supervisor, effective March 24.
• Catering permit for The Hangout Summerfest Taco Feed was granted for use April 30, 4-10 p.m., at city hall.
• Mayor Holcomb called an executive session with the outcome that city clerk Lynn Thompson’s raise was approved and retro paid from Jan. 1, 2022.
