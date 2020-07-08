Cottonwood rodeo pic

July 4 rodeo at the Two Bar V Ranch near Cottonwood.

 Andrew Ottoson / Free Press

The timed events rodeo held July 4 at the Two Bar V Ranch near Cottonwood – about a mile from U.S. Highway 95 along the Greencreek Road – saw about 100 men and women compete in breakaway (pictured), team roping, steer wrestling and tie down roping. Some of the same competitors who showed out for Grangeville Border Days also entered up for this one. Find full results online at idahocountyfreepress.com or icarodeo.com.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.