FERDINAND -- Assumption Parish of Ferdinand will be holding its annual dinner and raffle on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the Ferdinand Parish Hall. A roast beef and ham dinner with all the trimmings will be served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost for adults is $10, kindergarten through sixth grade is $5, and preschool and younger eat free. The raffle drawing will begin at 4 p.m., with more than 30 chances to win. Bingo will be played all day.
Most Popular
Articles
- Farmers’ Almanac: Folklore said to predict winter weather
- Human remains found last month undergoing testing
- ICSO to go live with e-ticketing system
- Prairie High leads way with dual-credit program
- Rowley accepts new position
- New auto licensing, insurance requirements kick in January 2020
- Grangeville woman charged with forging check
- Dog grooming, boarding business keeps Cox busy
- One fatality in two unrelated Friday night crashes on US 95
- Bulldog of the Week: Harris, GHS take league lead
Images
Videos
Featured Advertisers
Latest News
- Prairie High leads way with dual-credit program
- Syringa CEO reiterates dedication to veteran care
- ICSO to go live with e-ticketing system
- Grangeville City Council passes ordinance requiring conduit for underground electric, communication
- Oct. 23 instructor training Fit and Fall Proof program
- It's Your Business: Syringa Town Hall meeting set for Oct. 30
- Costumes now, then, and the secret trick of Halloween
- Former museum director, Wirtanen, to present on Chinese in Idaho
News and information from our community partners
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 17
-
Oct 17
-
Oct 17
-
Oct 17
-
Oct 18
-
Oct 19
-
Oct 19
-
Oct 20
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.