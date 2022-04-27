COTTONWOOD — A Nezperce woman was evaluated and treated for minor injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus at Cottonwood last week.
The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office cited Douglas Schumacher, 50, of Cottonwood, for failure to yield at the intersection. An unspecified number of children were on the Cottonwood Joint School District 242 bus at the time of the crash; however, ICSO stated none was reported injured, requiring transport.
The crash was reported last Wednesday, April 13, at 3:24 p.m. at the intersection of Greencreek and Cottonwood Butte roads, according to an ICSO report. Martin Thompson, 58, of Nezperce, was driving a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee westbound on Greencreek Road, and Schumacher was driving a 2007 International bus eastbound on Cottonwood Butte Road. The Jeep was struck on the rear passenger side by the school bus, causing it to skid off the roadway.
Thompson’s passenger, Kimberly Thompson, 60, of Nezperce, was transported to St. Mary’s Health in Cottonwood. Both drivers and Kimberly were wearing seat belts.
ICSO was assisted on scene by the Cottonwood Fire Department and St. Mary’s Ambulance. Fred’s Towing handled wrecker services for the Jeep.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.