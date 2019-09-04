COTTONWOOD -- Artist and art instructor Laurie Chapman will lead a kid-and beginner-friendly painting and collage class 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, in the multi-purpose room at the Monastery of St. Gertrude.
Collage art is a technique where a piece of art is made by assembling different forms, creating a new whole. Collage art may include magazine and newspaper clippings, decorative papers, fabric, ribbons, buttons, paint, photographs, and other objects, glued to a piece of paper or canvas. The addition of multiple medias to the artwork add dimension and texture.
Chapman resides in Cottonwood and has a passion for helping others explore their own creativity. She has previously taught art classes in an educational setting, as well as through an art center, for individuals from age 6 to adult. She said she is a firm believer that anyone can create beautiful art if given the basic tools and enjoys sharing her insight and knowledge to help others grow creatively.
The Monastery of St. Gertrude is located at 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood. Materials provided; no experience necessary; lunch and snacks included. Each event is limited to 10 participants. The class fee is $35. Kids who are accompanied by an adult and who are able to sustain engagement in a four-hour project are welcome to attend for free. Learn more and register at www.stgertrudes.org or call 208-962-5065.
