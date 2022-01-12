COTTONWOOD — Cottonwood Butte Ski Area has positions avail-able as ski lift operators; must be age 16 or older. The hill is open Saturdays and Sundays. Shift times are 9:30 to 4:30. The butte is also looking for people to cook and rover (kitchen assistant). Shift times are 9:30 to 4:30. Contact Tara Klapprich at 208-507-1898.

