COTTONWOOD — There were two public hearings prior to last Monday’s July 10 Cottonwood City Council meeting. The first was on a request by Roger and January Trombetta to vacate a portion of Foster Avenue, and the second was a variance request for more than one dwelling on their lot.
The council heard from both Roger and January and there were no negative responses from the public. The council voted 3 to 1 to deny vacating a portion of Foster Avenue, as there are plans in the future to add a water reservoir at the top of Foster Street and expand the current underground water pipe. The council unanimously denied the variance request and asked city attorney Joe Wright to draw up the papers. This will be voted on at the next meeting.
January said, “We like living here. It’s a nice neighborhood, and we just need the extra space when family visit.”
Council approved the proposed budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year for a total $5,962,371. This includes grant monies and is double what it was last year.
A letter was read by Mayor Keith Holcomb from St. John Bosco regarding the water and sewer connection. Within the request, they ask if they could get in-city rates for 50 years rather than out-of-town rates. This matter was tabled as they are still waiting for some of the exhibits to be completed.
Police Chief Terry Cochran reported when the June 27 flooding started, they reached out to NICI (North Idaho Correctional Institution) and they had a good response time. The school provided a small bus to transport the inmate crew around town.
“It was nice working with them,” said Cochran.
In the street report, council member Kristie Holthaus noted the flooding of June 27 and the repairs ensuing by the city crew.
In the airport report, Holthaus said the slurry seal grant provided more funding than expected, so the city’s portion of the cost was less.
In reports, water commissioner Debby O’Neill reported well no. 2 has a broken shaft and is not repairable, putting the well out of commission for an unknown amount of time. However, they found the static water level had risen in well no. 2 by 100 feet since the pump was installed in 2000. The entire city’s water is now coming from well no. 5 and the pump is the same age as well no. 2. The council discussed limiting outside water usage. The city pumped 4.2 million gallons of water in June and sold 3.9 million gallons for a loss of 7.43%.
Council member Brett Miller reported the I&I (infiltration and inflow) study has a map of the lines that need to be replaced and a representative of the Idaho Division of Environmental Quality will be out to the sewage treatment site as part of the process in renewing the discharge permit.
Council member Linda Nida reported they had to have a change order on the park pavilion, adding 95 days to the completion, meaning it will not be completed prior to the Fair.
She said, “Wimer Corporation has poured footings and Mayor Holcomb has been moving dirt,” for the new playground equipment. Nida gave the fire department report citing they had one call on a wreck that was a false alarm, and the firemen assisted with placing sandbags during the recent flooding.
Next month’s meeting on Monday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m. will have a list of surplus items to be sold, and possibly limiting water usage.
