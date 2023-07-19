COTTONWOOD — There were two public hearings prior to last Monday’s July 10 Cottonwood City Council meeting. The first was on a request by Roger and January Trombetta to vacate a portion of Foster Avenue, and the second was a variance request for more than one dwelling on their lot.

The council heard from both Roger and January and there were no negative responses from the public. The council voted 3 to 1 to deny vacating a portion of Foster Avenue, as there are plans in the future to add a water reservoir at the top of Foster Street and expand the current underground water pipe. The council unanimously denied the variance request and asked city attorney Joe Wright to draw up the papers. This will be voted on at the next meeting.

