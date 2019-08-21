COTTONWOOD -- It was a fun week for our family with my sister, Bonnie Gehring, being grand marshal of the Idaho County Fair this year. There were kids, grandkids, and even one of the great-grandkids on the float. Every family was represented. Another highlight was Bonnie’s son-in-law, Jerry Johnson, was able to attend the parade. He is home from the hospital after almost eight months of stem cell procedure in Seattle. We welcome him and his wife, Peg. Bonnie said that she really enjoyed the week. She said, “All the help and support from everyone made it such a wonderful week.”
*
The Salmon River Art Guild extends an invitation to all regional artists, 18 years and older, to enter the 2019 Regional Art Show in Riggins in October at the Riggins Community Center. Prize money of more than $1,000 will be awarded in the following categories: oil/acrylics, watercolor, sculpture, photography, other (pastels, drawing, mixed media, etc.) The public is invited to view the show on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (MDT) and Sunday, Oct. 6, from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Go to the website at www.salmonriverartguild.com or call Sharon at 208-315-0534 or Joyce at 208-628-3765, or e-mail: srag.idaho@gmail.com
*
The local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution invites you and your congregation to celebrate 232nd anniversary of the signing of the Constitution of the United States. Join in the remembrance of this historic event at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 17, when “Bells Across America” will ring from churches and schools for one full minute. The Constitution was signed by 39 patriots on Sept. 17, 1787. George Washington said, “The Constitution is the guide, which I never will abandon.” For further information: 208-937-1091 or Janet_Rubert@msn.com.
*
Greg and Colleen Sonnen are starting another Grief Share Class for anyone who has lost a loved one. This is a nondenominational faith-based program on helping people through their grief. You will find out that others are feeling the same way you do, and you are not alone. They will meet for 12 weeks in their home. The first meeting will be Sept. 16 from 6-8 p.m. Contact numbers 208-983-5824 Greg, and 208-962-7049 Colleen or sonnenc@sd242.org.
*
Attention pinochle players: If you wish to join the St. Mary’s Pinochle Marathon, contact Dorothy Arnoti or Judy Arnzen before Sept. 1. Find a partner and join the fun!
*
Young adults age 18-40 are all invited to a barbecue with Bishop Peter, Mass on the deck, and question and answer time. Gather at Nick and Cherie McDonough’s guest house Aug. 23 at 5 p.m.
*
Cottonwood Community Blood Drive will be Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Cottonwood Community Hall. Contact Brenda Kaschmitter for an appointment, 208-962-3251. About 6.8 million volunteers give blood in the U.S., which is 26 percent fewer donors than the beginning of this decade...nearly 4.2 million fewer donations. Together we can reverse this trend and save lives. It makes you feel good about yourself when you walk out of there.
