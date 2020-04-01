COTTONWOOD -- How is everyone faring with the lockdown? We are playing games, dice, cards, you name it! Watching the grass grow after the last rain is exciting! April Fool’s Day is coming up. That should liven things up a bit!
Mass can be attended on-line at our Diocesan web page at catholicidaho.org The Bishop encourages everyone to set aside time to pray as a family, perhaps praying the Rosary with an intention for our sick and vulnerable, our families, and our health care providers in the midst of this crisis. While following along a live-stream or telecast of Sunday Mass, you can make the following Spiritual Communion: “My Jesus, I believe that You are present in the Most Holy Sacrament. I love You above all things and I desire to receive You into my soul. Since I cannot at this moment receive You sacramentally, come at least spiritually into my heart and fill it with your holy love. I embrace You as if You were already there and unite myself wholly to You. Never permit me to be separated from You. Amen.”
Mass can be viewed online:
1). On Facebook with Father Ben Uhlenkott from St. Mark’s Church in Boise.
2). Holy Apostles Catholic Church, Father Len McMillan, will be live broadcasting daily Mass at 9 a.m.; Saturday Mass at 5 p.m., and Sunday Mass at 11 a.m., Mountain time - from website for Holy Apostles Meridian
3). There is a link for Mass on the Diocesan web page at catholicidaho.org
4). EWTN Catholic Channel: 5 and 9 a.m., and 4 p.m.
Formed.org https://triparishchurches.formed.org This website has a wealth of information and Catholic content. Great shows and movies for your kids while they are home from school! Find us on Facebook: Tri-Parish Catholic Church
