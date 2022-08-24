Kelly Turney, 4-H dog group leader, explains the dog agility course as her dog, Piper, waits, eyeing the frisbee in her hand. Turney led a dog agility demonstration at Cottonwood Park as part of the Idaho County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 18.
COTTONWOOD — “Jump, weave, tunnel, tire, teeter,” are the commands Kelly Turney issues to her dog, Piper. In response, Piper leapt, twisted, walked and crawled through an array of features Turney used as part of a dog agility demonstration at Cottonwood Park.
Turney, the 4-H dog program leader, added dog agility to the fair last year after someone donated the gear to 4-H. She led the noncompetitive event on Thursday evening, Aug. 18, as part of the Idaho County Fair. She began with an introduction to dog agility followed by training advice as Piper, a 3½-year-old Australian cattle dog, waited patiently, ready to run the course.
“You want them to be a little psyched up to do agility, not chill,” Turney said.
She said the dog needs an incentive, a toy, or a treat after they complete the course. Piper values a frisbee more than a treat. Turney advised commanding the dog with one word such as “tunnel” and “weave” combined with hand gestures to direct the dog through the course.
Several other young women and dogs tried the agility course, including thirteen-year-old Evelyn Gehring and her red heeler/McNab, Lucie. According to Gehring’s mother, Desiree (Gehring), Evelyn and Lucie won reserve champion in the obedience competition earlier in the day. It took some coaxing and multiple tries, but the dogs and their people persevered as a small crowd gathered to watch.
Turney said she sets up the agility course at her 4-H dog training clinics as a fun thing to do. She hopes to add dog agility as an open dog event in future fairs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.