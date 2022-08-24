COTTONWOOD — “Jump, weave, tunnel, tire, teeter,” are the commands Kelly Turney issues to her dog, Piper. In response, Piper leapt, twisted, walked and crawled through an array of features Turney used as part of a dog agility demonstration at Cottonwood Park.

Dog agility demonstration 2022 photo 2

Kelly Turney, 4-H dog group leader, explains the dog agility course as her dog, Piper, waits, eyeing the frisbee in her hand. Turney led a dog agility demonstration at Cottonwood Park as part of the Idaho County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 18.

Turney, the 4-H dog program leader, added dog agility to the fair last year after someone donated the gear to 4-H. She led the noncompetitive event on Thursday evening, Aug. 18, as part of the Idaho County Fair. She began with an introduction to dog agility followed by training advice as Piper, a 3½-year-old Australian cattle dog, waited patiently, ready to run the course.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments