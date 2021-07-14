Incorporated cities within Idaho County will start receiving their share of $54 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). For the seven cities totaled, this will add up to more than $600,000 to be received out of an eventual $1.23 million payment.
Governor Brad Little and the Idaho Legislature unanimously accepted the federal funds last month, which will be used by local governments to respond to COVID-19 or invest in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure.
The $54 million distribution is just the first tranche of funds that will be distributed to Idaho cities. Another round of $54 million will be distributed to cities next year.
The local breakdown is as follows:
• Cottonwood: first tranche payment, $101,095.16 (total payment: $202,190.32).
• Ferdinand: $17,422.78 ($34,845.57).
• Grangeville: $348,133.01 ($696,266.03).
• Kooskia: $71,411.90 ($142,823.80).
• Riggins: $44,739.99 ($89,479.97).
• Stites: $24,951.15 ($49,902.29).
• White Bird: $10,217.06 ($20,434.13).
Overall, the first tranch payments total $617,971.05, and the total payment will be $1,235,942.11.
In Lewis County, Kamiah will receive a $133,789.76 first payment, with its total payment being $267,579.53.
“From the start, I emphasized the need to direct the billions of dollars allocated for Idaho from the American Rescue Plan Act into long-range investments that will benefit our children and grandchildren. The funds going to cities starting today add to the significant investments we’ve already made in infrastructure to support the next generation of Idahoans,” Governor Little said. “I urge cities to leverage these dollars for investments that will reduce the property tax burden that Idahoans will face in the future.”
