COTTONWOOD — Graduates were lifted up with encouragement and holding to the truth at last Saturday’s commencement ceremony for St. John Bosco Academy in Cottonwood.
Five students were recognized — Luke Stubbers (valedictorian), Cody Wassmuth (salutatorian), Torry Chmelik, Makayla Rose and Clay Weckman — in the May 27 event attended by an overflow crowd in the academy chapel.
Key event speakers — Father Nathan Dail of Boise, and former SJB principal James Hickel — both noted the providence in their addressing students on matters of and the importance of truth in their lives forward.
“The most important thing when you commence this next stage in your life,” said Dail during the baccalaureate Mass, “is not what you become. It’s not the diploma you get or your grades or the job you work, or the family you have or where you live. What determines your success in life is who you become along that journey, and who we become on that journey is dependent upon how we follow the voice of our conscience , the voice of God, that is always speaking to us within our own hearts.”
As commencement speaker, Hickel noted students will be embarking on
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.