St. John Bosco Academy 2023 graduates photo

Pictured prior to the May 27 St. John Bosco Academy commencement ceremony are graduates (L-R) Luke Stubbers, Clay Weckman, Makayla Rose, Cody Wassmuth and Torry Chmelik.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

COTTONWOOD — Graduates were lifted up with encouragement and holding to the truth at last Saturday’s commencement ceremony for St. John Bosco Academy in Cottonwood.

Five students were recognized — Luke Stubbers (valedictorian), Cody Wassmuth (salutatorian), Torry Chmelik, Makayla Rose and Clay Weckman — in the May 27 event attended by an overflow crowd in the academy chapel.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.