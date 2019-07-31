softball2.jpg
Tara Duclos makes a hit during the softball tournament at Summer Fest in Cottonwood last weekend.

 Photo by David Rauzi - Idaho County Free Press

The Cottonwood Summer Fest softball game was a hit last Saturday, July 27, at Wimer Field. The game was just one of about a dozen events in town that day, as a new committee stepped up to revive an old local holiday under a new name. “It was amazing,” organizer Serena Lockett told the Free Press Tuesday, July 29, “a total success.

Calvin Hinkelman participated in the Summer Fest softball tournament in Cottonwood last weekend.

