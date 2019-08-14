COTTONWOOD – Greg and Colleen Sonnen of Cottonwood will again facilitate the Grief Share series in their home starting Sept. 16, 6 to 8 p.m. Dinner will be served, a video will be shown, and discussion will follow. The only cost is a $15 workbook. The session last 12 weeks.
For information call Greg at 208-983-5824 (cell) or 208-962-3451 (work) or e-mail gsonnen@q.com; or Colleen at 208-962-7049 (home) or 208-962-3521 (work) or e-mail sonnenc@sd242.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.