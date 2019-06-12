COTTONWOOD -- Tanner Hibbard and Molly Johnson, members of Prairie High School Rodeo Club, have met the requirements to compete in Idaho High School State Finals Rodeo in Pocatello.
In order to compete at state each participant must have competed in 10 rodeos and place in the top six in District 3 rodeo competitions in their event. As a state competitor, participants hope to place in the top four in their event in order to move on to National High School Finals Rodeo in Rock Springs Wyoming, or the top 15 at state in order to move on to Silver State International Rodeo in Winnemucca, Nev.
As a senior, Hibbard qualified for state in team roping and saddle bronc. He has qualified for state every year during his high school career. During the year he competes in team roping, calf tying and saddle bronc.
As a freshman, Johnson qualified for state as a rookie. She will be competing in breakaway roping and light rifle shooting competition. She went to state and advanced to SSIR in Winnemucca last year, in the junior high division. During the year she competes in breakaway roping, barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying and light rifle competition with hopes to start team roping this summer.
