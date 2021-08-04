COTTONWOOD — A Washington State truck driver was cited for inattentive driving following last week’s accident three miles south of Cottonwood that resulted in 4,000 gallons of gasoline spilling into a field.
According to Idaho State Police (ISP), a hazmat crew out of the Tri-Cities area, Washington, conducted cleanup.
No injuries were reported in the single-vehicle crash on Tuesday, July 27, reported at 5:50 a.m., on U.S. Highway 95, milepost 251. Brian H. Heywood, 53, of Spokane, was driving southbound in a 2018 Peterbilt semi-truck, pulling fuel tanker trailers. Heywood fell asleep as he entered a left-hand curve and went off the right-hand shoulder. The tanker trailer detached from the semi and rolled into a field, coming to rest on its top.
Heywood was wearing a seat belt. The highway was blocked intermittently throughout the day for vehicle recovery and clean-up activity. There were no passengers in the vehicle.
Assisting ISP on the crash were the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Cottonwood police and fire departments, Patriot Environmental of Richland, Wash., Graymar Environmental of Spokane, and Idaho DEQ.
