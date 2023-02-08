Monday, Feb. 13, both Grangeville and Riggins branches of Cottonwood Community Federal Credit Union-Pine Tree Division will have its lobbies closed. Drive-through will be open only at both branches to best service members during the systems merge. MSRs will be available for phone calls or texting

