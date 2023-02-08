Monday, Feb. 13, both Grangeville and Riggins branches of Cottonwood Community Federal Credit Union-Pine Tree Division will have its lobbies closed. Drive-through will be open only at both branches to best service members during the systems merge. MSRs will be available for phone calls or texting
According to ServiceMaster Restore, winter weather hazards caused an estimated $64.1 million in property damages in the U.S. in 2022, through July. Since 2013, winter weather has caused $2.2 billion in property damages. Out of all the states, Idaho was ranked fourth in winter weather property damages.
Save the date for a public meeting sponsored by ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation, Inc.) for Thursday, Feb. 23, 6 p.m., at the Idaho County Veterans Center. ARF will give an update on its organization and plans to purchase land this year for an animal shelter.
Pizza Factory in Kamiah got all new tables and chairs. A nice little facelift for the popular restaurant. Stop in to see it and have an area favorite as a treat — pizza, breadsticks and a great little salad bar.
Did you know that 70 years ago (Jan. 19) in 1953, season 2, episode 16 of I Love Lucy with the episode “Lucy Goes to the Hospital,” aired? This episode, which featured the birth of Little Ricky, was viewed by 44 million people, which was 15 million more viewers than would tune in to see President Eisenhower’s inauguration. With 71.7% of Americans watching, this is one of the most viewed television broadcasts in television history.
I hope you will take time to read the Riggins Elementary School Valentine feature on page 6A this week. The children were funny and sweet and so much fun to talk to. And I have to hand it to first-grade student Mateo with the steel-grey eyes for making my day. After I visited with him, he said, “Now let me ask you a few questions.” Very grown up. When he asked my age and I preceded to tell him I was 54, I braced for impact. Kids can be brutally honest, right? His response was a surprised, “Wow! You look so young! You look really good.” [Insert a smiley face emoji here. Well, just imagine it!]
