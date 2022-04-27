Senator Carl Crabtree of Grangeville and Representative Lori McCann of Lewiston are among area legislators named Ag All Stars by Food Producers of Idaho.
Food Producers of Idaho, representing more than 45 different agriculture commodity and farm organizations in Idaho, annually honor legislators for their voting record on issues supported or opposed by the organization. Ag All Star legislators are important to Idaho’s agriculture and natural resource industries. The award has been presented for the last 23 legislative sessions.
Don’t forget the Grangeville Farmers’ Market Meet, Greet and Eat vendor and committee event is set for Sunday, May 1, 2 p.m., at the Soltman Center. This is a time to get together and ask questions about the coming farmers’ market year, get an application and meet those involved. Refreshments will be served.
A big shoutout to Bill and Karen Vetter, owners of Ace Home Center in Grangeville, for their generous donation of $1,500 to support STEM education at Grangeville High School.
I’ve been told O’Reilly’s Auto Parts is coming in next door to Family Dollar. I haven’t heard that officially, but you can see someone is working in and prepping the building, so keep your eyes peeled.
Did you know The Blue Fox Theater now has 7.1 surround sound? Watch for the movie Father Stu April 29-May 2, 6:30 p.m. No shows May 3-5. Based on a true story, after surviving a motorcycle accident, a former boxer and longtime agnostic starts to wonder if he can use his second chance to help others, leading to the surprising realization that he’s meant to be a Catholic priest. Rated R.
I see that after some time of not being able to get full supply orders, All Star Auto Glass is able to get most windshields now. They are mostly mobile, so leave a message for your auto glass needs! Call 208-983-2875.
The Cottonwood School District is looking to hire a high school student for summer work. The student must be 16 years or older and have a valid driver’s license. The job begins Monday, June 6, and will end Friday, Aug. 26. The job is 40 hours per week and will include assisting in moving furniture, painting, mowing, weed eating, and any other job duties that need to be completed throughout the summer. Fill out a classified application and submit it to the district office. Contact Jon Rehder at rehderj@sd242.org for information or call the district office at 208-962-3971.
Grangeville’s Free Summer Concert Series lineup has been set. The Thursday evening concerts in Lions Park will start with American Bonfire on July 14, followed by Vintage Youth July 21, Jam Shack July 28, and end with The Jon and Rand Band Aug. 4. Concerts are 6 p.m. at Pioneer Park, sponsored by Grangeville Arts and The Grangeville Chamber of Commerce.
Grangeville’s Tolo Veterinary Clinic now has financial assistance with Care Credit and Scratch Pay. Go online to their websites to apply for assistance; they will walk you through the steps. Tolo also works with Animal Rescue Foundation and Helping Hands.
Contact the clinic for details at 208-494-6262
Recently, two Idaho County Sheriff’s Office deputies graduated from the Idaho POST academy in Meridian. “Their 15 weeks of training was extensive, and, at times grueling, but both are leaving with the skills to protect and serve our community,” read an ICSO Facebook page. Congratulations deputies Josh Compton and Scott Sumpter.
“We’re fortunate as a community to have two such fine men serving the public. We cannot wait to have them both back in our county and out on patrol,” said Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer. “Welcome home Scott and Josh! We are so very proud of your achievements.”
