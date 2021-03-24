Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.4 percent in January, down slightly from a revised 3.8 percent rate for December, and well below April 2020’s revised historic high of 11.6 percent. Revisions made to Idaho’s 2020 unemployment rate are the result of an annual benchmarking process conducted each year by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
•
Cottonwood’s The Hangout will offer a free Easter dinner Sunday, April 4, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dinner will be ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, rolls and a dessert. Anyone who does not have Easter dinner plans is invited to come in and eat or get a meal to go. The Hangout is located at 603 Front Street.
•
Grangeville City Administrator Tonya Kennedy recently had a question about the fish at Heritage Square. Here’s a note from her: “We appreciate those who help care for the Heritage Square goldfish. However, any pellet type of food expands and clogs the pump in the fountain. If you are feeding the fish please use a flake type of food. Thank you.” A good thing to remember if you get the urge to feed the fish in the fountain!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.