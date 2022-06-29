Starting July 3, Syringa Hospital’s lab will be taking outpatients on weekends they’ll be open during the hours that registration is there, which is 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
∙
Congratulations to Cottonwood author Sue Tidwell who was awarded the 2022 Professional Outdoor Media Association (POMA) Pinnacle Award for her book “Cries of the Savanna.” The Pinnacle Awards honor journalists for remarkable achievement in traditional outdoor sports-focused communications, including writing, photography/illustration/art, and broadcasting as well as content focused on wildlife conservation.
∙
Volunteer role players from the community are sought for a mass casualty simulation exercise. Syringa Hospital will be completing this exercise Wednesday, July 27, 6:30-11 a.m. Those participating must be at least 18 years old or have parental consent. Volunteers must preregister and will receive instructions and details once they do so. To register contact Michelle Walters at 360-391-4701.
∙
Paul Sand will be host to a “free local produce” market on Saturdays at the Sandcastle, 405 River Street, in White Bird, beginning Saturday, July 2.
“Local growers can drop off produce donations Friday evening or Saturday morning. Anonymous donations will not be accepted,” Sand said. “I am doing this to avoid wasting thousands of pounds of fresh food that have no other means of distribution.”
During the next week, he expects to have strawberries and cherries available.
∙
Tim and Yana Campbell have sold The Rib Guy and Gal Restaurant and Saloon on U.S. Highway 95 in Grangeville. They catered the pulled pork sandwiches for our daughter’s wedding last weekend, and it was great! They said they have sold to a couple with roots in the community, so look for that news later on. They reported their son, Jake, will continue on as manager.
∙
Kamiah Hotel Bar and Steakhouse recently announced its kitchen will now be open seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. They will offer a full lunch and dinner menu with bar and seating area open at 10 a.m. each day. Outside seating is also available.
∙
I could go on and on and tell you what a wonderful wedding we had for Nick and Avery last weekend, but I won’t bore you. We’re just so happy so many family members and friends could join us for the special day. And it didn’t rain! It was a great time with family and friends all around. It was a great time, and we feel blessed with all the help and fun. Check out my Facebook page for photos. Know that Landmark Mountain Ranch on Glenwood Road outside of Kamiah is beautiful and Zack and Jackie are amazing! Great venue, two thumbs up, five stars or whatever says “superior!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.