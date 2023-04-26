The Avista Foundation recently announced its first quarter grants, awarding $403,700 to 48 nonprofit organizations in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Alaska.
First-quarter grant recipients include organizations that support health and human services programs for vulnerable populations. Included is the Grangeville Senior Citizens Center Dollar-A-Month Club, which received $2,500.
Camas Prairie Preschool is offering a parent group on Friday evenings at 5:15 p.m. Those interested can call 208-507-2232 or email upsidedownmomllc@yahoo.com.
A Krispy Kreme fundraiser to support Prairie High School HOSA finalists’ travel to the National Leadership Conference is currently taking orders. Order pickup is May 25, Prairie Elementary School cafeteria, 3:30-6 p.m.
Choices include a dozen original donuts for $16; a dozen filled donuts with kreme, raspberry or lemon filling for $24; a certificate for a dozen donuts (pick them up fresh!) for $16; or Krispy Kreme coffee by the bag for $18 (rich, smooth or decaf). Cash or checks are payable to PHS and can be dropped off at the Cottonwood Credit Union or PHS office. Venmo @Tara-Rowland-11.
A roller-coaster ride for us started April 14 when I was working in Kamiah and got a call that my husband, Valor had experienced a medical incident. Long story, but I want to thank everyone who helped: Syringa paramedics, all the health care providers — including our doctor, Matthew Told, and surgeon Barry Smith — and everyone else at Syringa Hospital, especially our neighbor and nurse Hannah Weisz. Valor was admitted with sepsis and had gallbladder removal surgery the 17th. He was released the 19th and has been a fairly good patient, healing every day. I also thank everyone at work who picked up the slack while I was out.
Friday I took Val for a drive to Kamiah where we went to Loving Hands, Cloninger’s and Pizza Factory. Saturday, I drove him to Riggins and we visited the Tourist Trap, Specialty Meats and Etc. A couple nice days for a drive when you have a little cabin fever.
